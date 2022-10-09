Georgia woman faces felony charges after fight escalated in Beaufort, police say

A Georgia woman faces a felony assault charge for allegedly beating another woman with her gun Friday morning in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Alisha Delaney, 34, of Decatur, Georgia, was charged with first-degree assault and battery, driving under the influence, unlawful carrying of a pistol, drug possession and driving under suspension, jail records show.

At around 2:30 a.m. Friday, deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Joe Frazier Road by a woman who reported she was assaulted. When deputies got there, the woman told them she and Delaney were acquaintances and were at a local bar nearby earlier in the night, according to Maj. Angela Viens, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. The two were bickering at the bar and the argument escalated when Delaney dropped the woman off at home. The woman told police Delaney beat her with her gun before driving off.

Police found and charged Delaney shortly after, Viens said.

Delaney was released from the detention center in Beaufort Friday and an attorney for her had not yet been appointed, court records show.

