Georgia wins SEC East as No. 12 Kentucky loses to Mississippi State

Georgia has the SEC East wrapped up and it’s not even November yet.

No. 12 Kentucky turned the ball over four times in a 31-17 loss at Mississippi State that clinched the East for No. 1 Georgia and potentially knocked the Wildcats out of New Year’s Six bowl consideration.

The Bulldogs beat Florida 34-7 earlier Saturday to move to 6-0 in the SEC. The loss to Mississippi State dropped Kentucky to 4-2 in the conference and the Bulldogs beat the Wildcats 30-13 earlier in the month. With everyone else in the division sitting on three or more conference losses, Kentucky can’t catch Georgia in the standings thanks to the head-to-head loss.

Oct. 30 ties for the earliest any team has clinched a spot in the SEC title game.

Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, tying for the earliest in league history (Oct. 30) a spot has ever been clinched (Auburn, 2004; Alabama, 1993). — Chuck Dunlap (@SEC_Chuck) October 31, 2021

Kentucky QB Will Levis threw three interceptions and averaged less than six yards per pass as Mississippi State’s defense was phenomenal. The Bulldogs shut down Kentucky’s rushing attack and forced Levis to try to beat them with his arm. That didn’t work.

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers also had a game that coach Mike Leach could only dream of. He was 36-of-39 passing for 344 yards and a touchdown while the Bulldogs rushed for three TDs.

The win pushes Mississippi State to 5-3 overall and a win away from bowl eligibility. That’s a big deal in a crowded SEC West as MSU has games against Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss remaining among its final four. A win over Tennessee State on Nov. 20 will ensure that MSU is playing in a postseason game.