Georgia vs Portugal LIVE! Euro 2024 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Portugal have already won Group F at Euro 2024 and will tonight make changes when they meet minnows Georgia in Gelsenkirchen. Roberto Martinez can afford to rest players safe in the knowledge his team are in the last 16 but has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will retain his spot up front as he searches for his first goal of the tournament.

The fact there will be changes will no doubt please Georgia boss Willy Sagnol, who could yet lead his team into the knockout stages for the first time. Still, they will have to overcome the Portuguese tonight in order to so but confidence should be high after taking their first ever point at a European Championship against Czechia last time out.

Portugal have looked like one of the strongest teams in the tournament so far but it will be fascinating to see how they approach their final group game. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Who can Portugal play in round of 16 at Euro 2024?

18:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Having already won Group F, Portugal can face either

1) Hungary

2) Italy

3) Slovenia

4) Albania

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Portugal tonight?

17:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start and the 39-year-old could become the oldest player to score at the Euros.

Georgia vs Portugal: How Group F looks at Euro 2024 today

17:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Czechs need to win to go through, as do Georgia against Portugal in the other game in the group. Portugal have already qualified as group winners.

If the Czech Republic and Georgia both win, they will advance in second or third.

Georgia vs Portugal: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

The two teams have only met once before, a 2-0 friendly win for Portugal in 2008. Joao Moutinho and Simao were on the scoresheet.

Georgia vs Portugal: Euro 2024 score prediction today

17:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Another convincing win will certify Portugal’s status as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

Portugal to win, 3-0.

Georgia team news vs Portugal today

17:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

As for Georgia, a shock victory here would almost certainly earn them a place in the knockout stages in their first ever appearance at a major tournament.

Georges Mikautadze has scored in both matches so far and will again lead the front, alongside Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Watford’s Giorgi Chakvetadze had to settle for a cameo off the bench last time out, as Zuriko Davitashvili was preferred, but the attacking midfielder did start the opening match and could return to the side here.

There are otherwise not expected to be many changes, even if Giorgi Gvelesiani, Guram Kashia, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Solomon Kverkvelia and Anzor Mekvabishvili are all facing a suspension if they are booked and Georgia progress.

Portugal team news vs Georgia today

17:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Rafael Leao is banned for Portugal, who could make changes ahead of the last-16.

Joao Palhinha and Francisco Conceicao are both a booking away from their own one-game suspension, which could factor into their thinking.

Cristiano Ronaldo will feature.

Georgia vs Portugal: TV channel and live stream today

17:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.15.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the ITVX app and website.

Welcome

17:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Georgia’s game against Portugal today.

Kick-off from the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen is at 8pm BST.