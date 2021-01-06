Georgia Republicans, Democrats in dead heat; control of Capitol Hill hangs in balance

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The battle for control of Capitol Hill came down to the wire Tuesday as a late surge of votes from Atlanta's suburban outskirts put Democrats in a dead-heat battle with Republicans for the two remaining seats in the U.S. Senate.

Early voting in the state easily shattered previous records, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing public appetites for voting in person and the unprecedented fever that marks U.S. politics in the age of Donald Trump.

Those votes were counted first, and since early voting tends to favour Democrats, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock briefly enjoyed narrow leads over their incumbent Republican rivals, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

But as the night progressed, those margins disappeared entirely, with Perdue gradually edging ahead of Ossoff by only a few percentage points and Loeffler and Warnock quarrelling over the lead by a margin of fewer than 20,000 votes.

It wasn't until laggard DeKalb County, part of the vote-rich Democratic strongholds surrounding Atlanta, finally reported the bulk of its returns that Warnock pulled modestly ahead of Loeffler and Ossoff narrowed Perdue's lead to fewer than 500 votes.

The scenario echoed November's protracted presidential drama, prompting a conspiratorial tweet late Tuesday from Donald Trump, who has continued to make unfounded claims that his second term was stolen.

"Looks like they are setting up a big 'voter dump' against the Republican candidates," the president wrote. "Waiting to see how many votes they need?"

Nearly 3.1 million people cast early ballots — 40 per cent of the state's registered voters and three-quarters of the total turnout from November — in a pair of races that lived up to their billing as long, drawn-out affairs.

The election took place on the eve of a historic day in Washington, where Congress was to gather Wednesday to certify Joe Biden as president-elect, with legions of Donald Trump supporters flooding D.C. streets in protest.

Just one Republican win would deny Democrats a key prize: control of the legislative branch, which would provide a smoother path for Biden's presidential agenda.

But Georgia, once a reliable Republican stronghold, is not the same place it was even a generation ago, said Charles Bullock, a political-science professor at the University of Georgia in Athens.

"Growing up here in Georgia, you would not have found a Mexican restaurant, you would not have found a Chinese restaurant any place in the state. Those are two groups that have grown tremendously," Bullock said.

"The Black population in Georgia has also increased gradually. And what is taking place even more recently is that there have been increased numbers of each of these minority groups that are registering and are voting."

Though it was by fewer than 12,000 votes, Biden carried the state in November's presidential vote — the first Democratic nominee to do so since Bill Clinton in 1992 and the state's former governor Jimmy Carter in 1980.

In the national capital, meanwhile, tensions continued to mount into the night as groups of Trump supporters made their way through downtown Washington, preparing for a day of protests against Biden's win.

They plan to flood the streets Wednesday as U.S. lawmakers meet to certify the results of the presidential election — a process a number of Republican members of Congress have already vowed to oppose.

Video clips on Twitter showed groups of protesters not far from the White House, clashing with pepper-spray-wielding police officers as they tried to keep the group from venturing into the area of the city known as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A strong Democratic showing in Georgia is liable to raise the temperature on D.C.'s superheated political atmosphere.

The 33-year-old Ossoff, a former congressional aide turned media executive and investigative journalist, has spent the last seven years as CEO of Insight TWI, a U.K.-based documentary film company.

He's doing battle with Perdue, the Republican incumbent whose first cousin Sonny is a former Georgia governor and Trump's secretary of agriculture. An ardent Trump backer, Perdue was bumped from the campaign trail last week after being exposed to COVID-19.

"It could be your last chance to save the America that we love. That's why I'm here," Trump said Monday during a get-out-the-vote rally in northern Georgia, a part of the state where Republicans had hoped to maintain a reliable base of support.

"The far left wants to destroy our country, demolish our history, and erase everything that we hold dear. This could be the most important vote you will ever cast for the rest of your life."

Both Republicans have spent the campaign focusing their tag-team attacks less on Ossoff than on Warnock, the Baptist preacher who hopes to become the first Black Democrat senator from the Deep South.

First, though, he will need to dispatch Loeffler, a former financial-services CEO and co-owner of Atlanta's WNBA franchise who was appointed to the seat in 2019 to succeed Sen. Johnny Isakson, who retired at the end of the year for health reasons.

As an outspoken champion of progressive values like access to abortion, gay rights, Black Lives Matter and denouncing white privilege, Warnock has been a logical target for Republicans hoping to portray him as a poster boy for the "radical left."

"It's a choice," Loeffler said on Fox News Sunday about the decision voters are facing. "It's a stark contrast between the freedoms, our way of life here in Georgia, or socialism — government control."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021.

James McCarten, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Lamar Jackson asks President Trump to commute sentence of imprisoned rapper Kodak Black

    With Donald Trump handing out pardons, Jackson reached out to the president to help out a childhood friend.

  • Fantasy Hockey: 10 overvalued players you should avoid drafting

    These 10 players are being drafted too high in fantasy hockey considering their track record and 2021 season outlook.

  • NFL Wild Card Playoffs: Rams-Seahawks preview, schedule, how to watch

    Jared Goff and the Rams are back in the playoffs against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, in what could be the game of the wild-card round.

  • Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

    Fifteen finalists made the cut, while Hines Ward and Patrick Willis were among the semifinalists who didn't.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Finland beats Russia to capture world junior bronze medal

    Anton Lundell had two goals and Finland beat Russia 4-1 to win the bronze medal at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.

  • Alabama's DeVonta Smith becomes first wide receiver since 1991 to win Heisman Trophy

    Smith was the only receiver in college football who had more than 100 catches and 20 TD receptions.

  • Everything is shut down in the UK again. Except the Premier League, which revives an important question

    National morale is best served by keeping the games going, despite the risks. Or that's what we're supposed to believe, right?

  • Dolphins GM Chris Grier addresses draft speculation: Tua Tagovailoa is 'our starting quarterback'

    What might have seemed obvious to some required clarification ahead of a draft with compelling quarterback talent.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen accused of abusive, sexist behavior at hedge fund in discrimination complaint

    More sexism allegations plague Mets owner Steve Cohen.

  • Frank Gore unsure he wants to play in NFL next season as a 38-year-old

    Frank Gore ranks third on the all-time rushing list with 16,000 yards.

  • Browns coach Kevin Stefanski tests positive for COVID-19 as outbreak continues

    The Browns continue to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • NHL sells naming rights to temporary divisions for 2021 season

    If you wanted title sponsors for the NHL's four divisions in 2021, you got them.

  • What would it take for NFL to postpone a Browns-Steelers playoff game? We may soon find out.

    Calls for a postseason bubble could grow louder. One Brown still doesn’t think they would have been better off with a playoff bubble.

  • Sean McVay won't announce if Jared Goff or John Wolford will start vs. Seahawks in playoffs

    Jared Goff is still recovering from surgery as the Rams prepare for the Seahawks in the playoffs on Saturday.

  • Kyrie Irving leads undermanned Nets to 130-96 rout of Jazz

    NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn Nets to a 130-96 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed. The Nets led 35-14 after the first quarter and 63-44 at halftime. Brooklyn’s 19-point halftime lead was its biggest in about 10 months. In the Nets’ 139-120 win over San Antonio on Mar. 6, 2020, they had a 21-point (75-54) halftime lead.Irving was a prime factor in the Nets’ first-half attack, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 20 by halftime. Irving’s 18 first-quarter points were the third-most scored by an player on any team in an opening quarter this season. His 20 first-half points marked the fifth time this season he had that many in an opening half.“(Irving is) going to score,” Bruce Brown said. “He was hot. ... Kyrie just went crazy today.”As brilliant as he was individually, Irving had help from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.Allen recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds.Allen credited a change of his pregame meal from pasta with pesto sauce to pasta with alfredo sauce for his season high in points and rebounds.“I think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight,” Allen said with a grin.LeVert came off the bench to score 24 points off the bench. Joe Harris chipped in with 10 points.“It’s really satisfying,” LeVert said.The Nets did not let up in the second half as they cruised to their fourth win in eight games this season. A sequence in the final 1:34 of the third quarter all but put the game away. It began with an Allen alley-oop dunk off a feed by LeVert, followed by a jumper by LeVert, a breakaway layup for the Nets’ sixth man, and Brooklyn’s young big man buzzer-beating putback. In that stretch, Brooklyn extended its lead from 92-70 to 98-73.Donovan Mitchell led Utah (4-3) with game-high 31 points. Jordan Clarkson added 12, and Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale had 10 each for the Jazz, whose two-game winning steak was snapped.“We didn’t come out ready for their pressure,” Mitchell said. “We just didn’t do much right. ... We have to figure out who we want to be.”TIP-INS:NETS: Brooklyn came into the game short-handed, missing Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee anterior cruciate ligament reconstructive surgery) and Kevin Durant (quarantining after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 test).Tuesday night’s game was the first of four for Brooklyn this week — the Nets host Philadelphia on Thursday and Oklahoma City on Sunday, and travel to Memphis on Friday. Before the game, first-year coach Steve Nash said “the length of the quarantine is kind of a moving target.” Nash did add that he didn’t think Durant would be able to participate in “on-court activity” this week.Durant, who was replaced in the starting lineup by Taurean Prince, is averaging 28.2 points, which leads the Nets and ranks fifth in the NBA. He is also averaging seven rebounds and 4.8 assists, and had played in six of Brooklyn’s first seven games prior to Tuesday night after missing all of 2019-20 recuperating from a ruptured right Achilles tendon.JAZZ: In light of a report from ESPN which said seven seven members of the Los Angeles Clippers’ support staff are quarantining due to a positive COVID-19 test following the Jazz’ 106-100 win on New Year’s Day, Utah coach Quin Snyder expects outbreaks of the virus will challenge all of the league’s teams.“We’ve gone through similar things and I’m sure everybody will at some point this this season,” Snyder said. “Everybody’s in the same boat.”UP NEXT:Jazz: Cross the East River to visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.Nets: Host division rival Philadelphia on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDenis P. Gorman, The Associated Press

  • Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards hits head on backboard in poster dunk on Nikola Jokic

    So this is why the Timberwolves drafted Edwards first overall.

  • Tigers sign Robbie Grossman to 2-year, $10 million contract

    DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers signed outfielder Robbie Grossman to a $10 million, two-year contract, adding a switch-hitting veteran to a rebuilding team coming off consecutive last-place finishes.The deal includes salaries of $5 million annually plus performance bonuses. The 31-year-old Grossman spent the past two seasons with the Oakland Athletics. He hit .241 with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 51 games in the shortened 2020 season.“I’ve been fortunate to play for some great franchises during my career, and I couldn’t be happier to add the Tigers to that list,” Grossman said. “I’ve been in Detroit a number of times as a visiting player, and know how passionate the city and its fans are for Tigers baseball. I’m very excited to get to work with my coaches and teammates, and help bring winning baseball back to the Motor City.”The deal includes $250,000 bonuses for 500 and 550 plate appearances in each year. He has additional award bonuses.Prior to his stint with the A's, Grossman played for Minnesota and Houston. His .826 OPS last season was just two points shy of his career high in 2016. He also set a career high with 11 homers in that 2016 season with the Twins, although he'd have had a good chance to break that if last year had been a full season.“Robbie is a proven major league hitter and will bring consistent, competitive at-bats to our lineup,” Detroit general manager Al Avila said. "His name quickly came up when our front office began planning potential off-season additions, and all of us are looking forward to having his veteran presence both on the field and in the clubhouse.”The Tigers have largely stuck to smaller deals in free agency during their rebuild. Detroit hasn't made the post-season since 2014.In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Lakers stretch winning streak to 4, beat Grizzlies 94-92

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Davis and LeBron James each scored 26 points, rallying the Los Angeles Lakers to a 94-92 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Dennis Schroder finished with 12 points for Los Angeles.Jonas Valanciunas, Dillon Brooks and Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 13 points apiece, and Brandon Clarke added 12 points. Valanciunas finished with 11 rebounds.On a poor shooting night for both teams, the Lakers were able to depend on James and Davis down the stretch. Los Angeles trailed 79-77 with five minutes left when the two big men combined for a 9-2 run for an 86-81 lead. The final basket came on a dunk by Davis on an assist from James.James and Davis combined for a run of 15 straight points late in the fourth to take the lead to 92-83 with 31.1 seconds left.Memphis was able to put together some late baskets to make it close, but couldn’t overtake the Lakers, who won their fourth straight.Los Angeles' defence held the Grizzlies to 43.5% shooting in the first half, but the Lakers offence sputtered, shooting 41.3%. Memphis built a 10-point lead late in the second and held a 49-45 lead at the break.TIP-INSLakers: Entered the game as the only NBA team ranked in the top 5 in offensive efficiency (2nd/115.7) and defensive efficiency (4th/104.5). … Both Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (left ankle sprain) and Alex Caruso (health and safety protocol) again sat out. Both appeared headed for return in the coming games, according to coach Frank Vogel.Grizzlies: Valanciunas recorded his seventh straight double-double. … Rookie Desmond Bane saw his streak of games with multiple 3-pointers end at six. That marked the second-longest streak to start an NBA career behind Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen’s 10 straight to open the 2017-18 season. … Swingman John Konchar was the latest Memphis player to miss a game after suffering a left ankle sprain.UP NEXTLakers: Return home Thursday after a four-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs.Grizzlies: Host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press

  • Padres introduce Kim | FastCast

    The Padres sign Ha-Seong Kim to a four-year deal, plus the Phillies remain open to re-signing J.T. Realmuto in this edition of FastCast