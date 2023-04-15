Georgia unveils English bulldog puppy Boom as new Uga mascot

FILE - Georgia mascot Uga X walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. There will be a new English bulldog puppy roaming the Georgia sideline in the 2023 season. The G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday, APril 15, 2023, marked the transition of Georgia mascots as Uga X, named Que, retired as the winningest mascot in school history. Another English bulldog puppy, named Boom, was introduced as Uga XI in a “collaring” ceremony before the scrimmage. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There will be a new English bulldog puppy roaming the Georgia sideline in the 2023 season.

The G-Day spring scrimmage on Saturday marked the transition of Georgia mascots as Uga X, named Que, retired as the winningest mascot in school history. Uga X had a 91-18 record since 2015, including back-to-back national championships the last two seasons. Uga X was 2 years old when he took over as mascot.

Another English bulldog puppy, named Boom, was introduced as Uga XI in a “collaring” ceremony before the scrimmage.

The line of solid white English bulldog mascots began in 1955.

