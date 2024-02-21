Georgia Trooper Dies After Being Struck by Car While Investigating Fatal Crash: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

“Today, we are reminded of the painful price paid by far too many heroes for our safety and the well-being of the places we call home,” Governor Brian Kemp said

Georgia Trooper Chase Redner died after a car hit him while on duty, the Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday.

In the early morning hours on Feb. 20, Redner was at the scene of a car crash on Interstate 75 when another vehicle struck him, GDPS said in a statement on Facebook. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Marty, the girls and I are devastated by the news of Trooper Chase Redner’s sudden and tragic passing," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "As the second state patrolman to die in the line of duty in less than a month, our hearts are broken for his mother and fiancée, for his friends and community, and for the entire Department of Public Safety family.”

The statement continued, "This is an incredibly painful time for their elite ranks, and we ask that all Georgians — and those far beyond our state — pray for Trooper Redner's family, loved ones, and colleagues."

According to the GDPS, Redner was a graduate of the 103rd trooper school in 2017 and was serving as a “Trooper First Class” at the time of his death.

“Today, we are reminded of the painful price paid by far too many heroes for our safety and the well-being of the places we call home,” Kemp’s statement concluded. “May God bless and protect all who serve.”

A construction worker also died on I-75 just hours before Redner, according to local Atlanta news outlets WSBTV and 11alive.

Details of the crash that killed Redner are still unknown, reports 11alive. It is unclear if the driver will be facing charges, reports WSBTV.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Troop C Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team and is ongoing,” the GDPS wrote, later adding. “The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to TFC Redner’s family and co-workers. Please keep TFC Redner’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”



