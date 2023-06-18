Georgia teen girl missing for 3 weeks is found; 41-year-old man arrested, police say

A 14-year-old girl was found Friday with a 41-year-old man at a house in Georgia after she was reported missing for several weeks, authorities said.

The Lake City Police Department and the City of Morrow Police Department arrested Russel Cheeves at the house in Clayton County, Georgia, after receiving information that led authorities to believe that the teen was at the location, Gwinnett County Police said in a news release Friday.

The lead detective charged Cheeves with enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody, Gwinnett County police said. He was booked in Clayton County.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

According to Clayton County arrest records, Cheeves is charged with child molestation.

14-year-old last seen more than 3 weeks ago

Police said the teen girl was last seen on May 24 at around 10:30 a.m. local time in the parking lot of Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.

The teen's phone was turned off a few hours later, and she was not active on social media, police said.

"These circumstances are outside her normal behavior, as she has perfect attendance in school," police said.

According to court records obtained by 11 Alive, the two met on a dating app, the station reported.

The teen was reunited with her family, police said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia teen missing for 3 weeks is found; 41-year-old man arrested