Georgia Tech geared up for No. 9 Va. Tech

A young Georgia Tech team suddenly discovered the offensive punch missing for most of the nonconference schedule.

And the Yellow Jackets will need every bit of it if they want to have a chance to knock off No. 9 Virginia Tech when the Hokies visit Atlanta on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech (9-5, 1-0 ACC) will host Virginia Tech (13-1, 2-0 ACC) for the first of two meetings this season. The Hokies host the rematch on Feb. 13 in Blacksburg.

Georgia Tech opened conference play on Saturday with a 92-79 win over Wake Forest. Virginia Tech won its second conference game, beating Boston College 77-66 to extend its winning streak to eight games. The Hokies are off to their best start since opening the 1982-83 season at 14-1.

In the three games since the Christmas break, the Yellow Jackets are averaging 86 points, nearly 15 points more than their season average. On Saturday they scored 92 points, the most against an ACC opponent since 2008.

"I don't know if it was Santa Claus or Hanukkah Harry, but someone brought us some good presents and we appreciate it," coach Josh Pastner said.

Granted, two of those teams are nonconference opponents and Wake Forest is at the bottom of the ACC, but for a team that struggled to score points most of the season, all positives are worth embracing.

"Since the Christmas break we've been better at our shot selection," Pastner said. "We're still not there yet, but we're getting better in understanding and letting things develop and happen and not panicking late in the clock. We need to trust the thing, let it happen, move the ball and let it flow and move through people's hands."

The improvement is noticeable after an examination of the statistics. During those three games, Georgia Tech has made 94 field goals and had an assist on 71 of those.

The success has also given a boost to the defense, which was already performing at a high level. The Yellow Jackets finished their non-conference schedule ranked 11th in the nation in field goal defense, 11th in 3-point defense and 26th in defensive efficiency.

"We've guarded at a high level," Pastner said.

That improved offense and solid defense will certainly be tested by a Virginia Tech team that ranks fourth in the ACC in scoring (81.5) and second in scoring defense (57.3). The Hokies are shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 45.3 percent on 3-pointers.

The Hokies had a slow start and trailed at halftime against Boston College - only the second time this season that's happened -- but went on an 11-0 run early in the second half and won by 11. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led Virginia Tech with 25 points.

There were no secret adjustments made at halftime, Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said: "We do the same thing offensively every game. It just looks better when we make it. Like I said against Notre Dame, we're running the same plays. It just looks pretty when you make it."

Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 6-18.

The Hokies have won the last four meetings and eight of the last 10. Virginia Tech has won 14 of 19 against Georgia Tech since joining the ACC. Georgia Tech's last win in the series came March 8, 2014 in Atlanta.

