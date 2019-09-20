Georgia store removes soap from shelves; Irish Spring responds ahead of Georgia-Notre Dame game

Dill's Food City, a local Georgia grocery store, is officially out of Irish Spring soap — for this week at least.

This soap "shortage" comes ahead of Week 4's top-10 matchup between No. 3 Georgia and No. 7 Notre Dame. The store posted a series of photos to its Facebook page warning locals that the soap had been taken off the shelves.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Sorry Dill’s customers there will be no Irish Spring at our stores this week," the post says. "Go Dawgs!"

The photos attached show an employee wiping the shelves clear with a printed sign reading, "Temporarily out of Stock. Go Dawgs."

On Friday, Irish Spring decided to fix the "soap shortage." Who doesn't love friendly banter?

Hey @universityofga - Heard you were out of stock in Athens, GA. We're sending a little luck your way. Hoping for a good, clean game tomorrow! #NDvsUGA pic.twitter.com/kYipmNqSjW — Irish Spring (@IrishSpring) September 20, 2019

The Bulldogs are coming off a 55-0 shutout over Arkansas State, while the Fighting Irish defeated New Mexico, 66-14. These teams have only met twice before with the Bulldogs winning both contests. They face off in a primetime showdown on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Will Notre Dame secure its first win over Georgia, or will the luck of the Irish run out?