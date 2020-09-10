Georgia State QB cleared to return after heart condition fears following COVID-19 battle

Less than a month after he thought his season was over, Georgia State quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to resume football activities.

Colasurdo, who had contracted COVID-19 this summer and was thought to have been diagnosed with a heart condition related to it, was officially cleared to resume play on Thursday, the team announced.

He has started a “phased return to practice” ahead of their season opener next week.

"I'm very thankful to be able to put this behind me and return to the game I love," Colasurdo said in a statement. "I really appreciate all the support from our coaches and our trainers and medical staff for all they are doing to protect our health. I'm excited to be back on the field."

Colasurdo initially thought to have myocarditis

Colasurdo announced last month that he had contracted the coronavirus over the summer. After returning to Georgia State and undergoing a cardiac screening, doctors found a possible case of myocarditis — a heart inflammation that has been associated with the coronavirus.

Several athletes have already been diagnosed with myocarditis, something that has weighed on conference’s decisions not to play this fall.

Due to his initial screenings, Colasurdo decided not to play this fall and instead return next season.

A follow-up cardiac evaluation this week, however, determined that he did not have myocarditis or any other ailment associated with the coronavirus.

So, the freshman is planning to play after all. While he was expected to contend for the starting job this season, it’s unclear when — if at all — Colasurdo will see the field this year after his extended layoff and bout with the coronavirus.

Georgia State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, will open its season on Sept. 19 against Louisiana-Lafayette. Its first two games were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

