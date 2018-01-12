Georgia State gets past Appalachian State 71-58

BOONE, N.C. (AP) -- Jeff Thomas had 22 points and eight rebounds as Georgia State took an early lead, then stayed even with Appalachian State in the second half for a 71-58 victory on Thursday night.

Devin Mitchell added 13 points and D'Marcus Simonds and Isaiah Williams chipped in 11 apiece for Georgia State (12-6, 3-2 Sun Belt), which won its third straight.

The Panthers shot 48 percent (28-59) from the floor while limiting Appalachian State to 21-of-59 shooting (36 percent). The Mountaineers made just 9 of 29 field goal attempts in the first half, missing 10 from long range. Georgia State hit 47 percent (16-34).

Williams drilled a 3-pointer in the final second for a 39-26 halftime advantage. The Mountaineers opened the second period on an 8-0 run to close to 39-34. Georgia State answered with a 9-1 spurt to keep the Mountaineers at bay.

Ronshad Shabazz had 15 points and Isaac Johnson added nine with 10 rebounds for Appalachian State (8-10, 3-2).