Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott says he tore his bicep fist bumping

Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott apparently got a little too excited last weekend.

The Panthers scored on the opening drive of their game at NC State. Elliott, in his second year running the program, told ESPN’s Olivia Harlan Dekker that he tore his right bicep muscle after the touchdown.

How? An “aggressive fist bump.”


In the TV broadcast of the game, there’s a sideline shot of a very excited Elliott after Destin Coates’ eight-yard touchdown run. Elliott fist-pumps a few times and high-fives his players as they come off the field, but he doesn’t seem to be in any noticeable discomfort.


Nonetheless, Elliott told Harlan Dekker that he needs surgery. That won’t happen until next week after the Panthers play Memphis on ESPN on Friday night.

As for the NC State game, Coates’ touchdown was a lone bright spot. After taking the 7-0 lead, NC State scored the next 41 in a decisive 41-7 victory. The loss dropped GSU to 1-1 on the year.

