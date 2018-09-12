Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott says he tore his bicep fist bumping

Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott walks the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott apparently got a little too excited last weekend.

The Panthers scored on the opening drive of their game at NC State. Elliott, in his second year running the program, told ESPN’s Olivia Harlan Dekker that he tore his right bicep muscle after the touchdown.

How? An “aggressive fist bump.”

Also, Georgia State HC Shawn Elliott told us he tore his right bicep in an aggressive fist bump after their TD at NC State last week. will need surgery next week. He laughed telling us he isn't stoic on the sideline. Can't wait to see his passion Fri night on @espn vs Memphis — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@Olivia_Harlan) September 12, 2018





In the TV broadcast of the game, there’s a sideline shot of a very excited Elliott after Destin Coates’ eight-yard touchdown run. Elliott fist-pumps a few times and high-fives his players as they come off the field, but he doesn’t seem to be in any noticeable discomfort.

I did some in-depth research and found several fist pumps and high-fives from Shawn Elliott after Georgia State's opening drive touchdown against NC State. It's hard to spot where Elliott may have torn his bicep. pic.twitter.com/aXfcpQqQez — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 12, 2018





Nonetheless, Elliott told Harlan Dekker that he needs surgery. That won’t happen until next week after the Panthers play Memphis on ESPN on Friday night.

As for the NC State game, Coates’ touchdown was a lone bright spot. After taking the 7-0 lead, NC State scored the next 41 in a decisive 41-7 victory. The loss dropped GSU to 1-1 on the year.

