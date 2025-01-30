Georgia Stanway out for ‘several months’ as Lionesses dealt major injury blow

Georgia Stanway (Getty Images)

Georgia Stanway faces a fight to be fit for the European Championships after the England and Bayern Munich midfielder underwent knee surgery.

A statement from the German club confirmed that Stanway, 26, had suffered “a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee” during training.

Bayern added that Stanway will now be out of “several months” in a major blow to Sarina Wiegman’s preparations for this summer’s Euro defence.

Stanway played a pivotal role in England’s Euro 2022 victory, starting every game as the Lionesses defeated Germany to win their first major honour.

She has also captained the team in the absence of Leah Williamson and Millie Bright, and was also an ever-present during England’s run to the World Cup final in 2023.

The midfielder is certain to miss England’s Nations League campaign, which features a Wembley clash against World Cup champions Spain at the end of the month.

England play their opening game of the Euros against France on July 5, with Wiegman’s side also playing the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the tournament.

Stanway helped Bayern Munich to the German title after joining the Frauen Bundesliga club from Manchester City two and a half years ago.

A statement from Bayern Munich said: “FC Bayern Women midfielder Georgia Stanway suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee in training at the start of the week.

“The 26-year-old England international had an operation on Wednesday and will now be out for several months.”