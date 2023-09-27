Georgia Stanway: England midfielder extends Bayern Munich contract until 2026

England midfielder Georgia Stanway has extended her contract with Bayern Munich until 2026.

The 24-year-old joined in May 2022 after leaving Manchester City.

She has since scored 10 goals from 37 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, who were crowned Frauen-Bundesliga champions last season.

"For me it feels like home here, which is very important. This is the best place for and where I see my future," Stanway said.

Earlier this year, Stanway was named part of the German club's captaincy team along with Glodis Perla Viggosdottir and Sarah Zadrazil.

Stanway, who said that the contract extension was a "great honour", added: "As a football player and as a professional athlete, you are here to assert yourself and we as a team are here to win. I think that goes without saying. I am very ambitious, so I will do everything I can to help the team, both on and off the pitch.

"Lifting the championship trophy was something very special. Once you get a taste for it, you definitely want to experience it again."

