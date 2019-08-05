Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts reinstated to team following cocaine possession arrest

Shai Werts was Georgia Southern's starting quarterback for 10 games in 2018. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts’ suspension didn’t last long. The team has reinstated Werts after he took and passed a school drug test.

Werts was suspended from the team indefinitely on Friday after he was arrested for cocaine possession in South Carolina on Wednesday. After he was pulled over for speeding, police noticed a substance on the hood of Werts’ car that he said was bird poop. Police said it tested positive for cocaine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From WJCL:

“Quarterback Shai Werts returned to practice today after submitting to, and passing, a drug test. Moving forward, Shai’s case will handled in accordance with the Georgia Southern Student-Athlete Code of Conduct.”

Werts was pulled over after he was allegedly clocked going 80 mph by police. Per the police report he called 911 and told dispatchers that he would pull over when he got to a more well-lit area. Then, when he was pulled over, the arrest for possession of less than one gram of cocaine happened.

Werts started 10 games in 2018 for Georgia Southern as the team went from 10 losses to 10 wins in the span of a season. He combined for 25 rushing and passing touchdowns and was the team’s second-leading rusher.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

More from Yahoo Sports: