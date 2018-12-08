Georgia Southern finishes strong to beat Mercer 89-74

MACON, Ga. (AP) -- Ike Smith was 5 of 9 from long range to total 24 points and Isaiah Crawley added 19 to go with 10 rebounds as Georgia Southern took control late for its sixth win, beating Mercer 89-74 on Saturday.

Montae Glenn added 13 points with seven rebounds, Quan Jackson had 12 points and Tookie Brown chipped in 11 while dishing out six assists with three steals for Georgia Southern (6-2) which opened the season with five straight victories.

The Eagles never trailed in the first half but could not shake loose from Mercer until the final minutes and Georgia Southern led 39-34 at the break. Mercer took its first lead 43-42 after Ross Cummings nailed a 3 at the 16:43 mark. The Eagles quickly retook the lead and pushed its advantage to 66-54 seven minutes later after Smith and Simeon Carter hit back-to-back jumpers. Smith drained his fifth and final 3-pointer for a 74-61 advantage with 5:14 remaining.

Jaylen Stowe was 7 of 10 from the floor for 18 points and Marcus Cohen added 15 for Mercer (4-6) which lost its third straight.