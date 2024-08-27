Who is Georgia Southern? Here’s what to expect as Boise State tries to break trends

It’s been four years since Boise State football won a season opener, and the Broncos are desperate to amend that record this coming weekend.

The slight hitch?

The Broncos open the season on the road against a Georgia Southern team that went 5-1 at home last year, has won 16 of its past 17 home openers, and is trotting out a new starting quarterback for whom there’s minimal video for coaches and players to study.

The last time Boise State won on opening weekend was a 42-13 victory over Utah State in 2020. The Broncos’ last opening weekend road victory came a year earlier in a 36-31 win over Florida State.

“It’s going to be a hostile environment that we have to be ready for,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said at a Monday press conference. “The heat, humidity, we’ve got to be ready for it.”

Georgia Southern finished 6-7 last year, finishing at the bottom of the Sun Belt Conference East Division and losing to Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. This year the Eagles have been predicted to finish fourth in the East.

The Broncos never have played Georgia Southern, so what can fans expect from the Sun Belt outfit, and how will Boise State try to leave Statesboro with a victory?

What does Georgia Southern’s offense look like?

One of the most significant unknowns for Boise State heading into the opener is what to expect from Georgia Southern quarterback JC French.

The Eagles’ redshirt sophomore quarterback sat out his first year at Memphis before transferring to the Peach State. In French’s first year at Georgia Southern, the dual-threat quarterback played 48 snaps, throwing at a 13-for-16 clip for 122 yards and a touchdown while adding 14 rushing attempts for 48 yards.

“I think there’s going to be some element of quarterback run that we definitely have to get ready for,” Boise State defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “Even though they may not have shown as much of that on film last year.”

When not focusing on French, the Boise State defense will also be aware of fifth-year running back Jalen White.

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton said Monday morning he’d seen multiple articles putting White alongside Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty among the top 10 running backs in the country. He described them both as “Sunday players” — guys who will go on to play in the NFL.

White rushed for 889 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023, averaging 80.8 yards per game. Jeanty rushed for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns last year, good for 112.2 yards per game.

Georgia Southern was a pass-first team last year, ranking 13th in the nation for passing yards per game (302.2), but Danielson expects the Eagles to be more balanced this year.

“It’s going to be a really good test for our defense … have we done a good job with our tackling?” Danielson said. “Have we done a good job fighting our tail off to make sure we eliminate these explosive pass plays, and do we get off the field on third down?”

How will Boise State look against the defense?

Saturday marks a big day for the Broncos’ offense for several reasons: It’s redshirt sophomore Maddux Madsen’s second start, and the first knowing he’s the starter heading into the game week. It’s also offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter’s first game as the Broncos’ OC since the 2022 Frisco Bowl.

The game will be an opportunity for the pair to put into practice what Danielson has been preaching all offseason: explosive offensive plays.

Georgia Southern plays a lot of man coverage, Koetter said. That approach plays into the strengths of some of the Eagles’ speedier players, including a veteran group of safeties, the youngest of whom is a redshirt junior.

That means some of the Broncos’ fastest players will have the opportunity to impress come Saturday.

Koetter was impressed with redshirt senior wide receiver Austin Bolt in the spring. Bolt has only played a handful of snaps since suffering a broken leg at the start of the 2022 season, but the Borah High grad is still considered one of the fastest on the team.

Koetter also has taken note of redshirt senior receiver Latrell Caples — another player returning from injury.

“I think our wide receiver position is extremely deep,” Koetter said. “I think we have as many as eight guys that could contribute to what we’re trying to do.”

Other notes ahead of Week 1

Boise State’s depth chart is likely to be released Friday. Georgia Southern’s is also expected to be released that day.

Danielson expects freshman running back Sire Gaines to have a “huge role” offensively and on special teams against Georgia Southern.

Conditions on Saturday aren’t looking favorably upon the Broncos. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 93 degrees and a 30% chance of showers in Statesboro on Saturday afternoon.

Boise State at Georgia Southern