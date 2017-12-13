Georgia Southern downs George Mason 74-51

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Tookie Brown scored 17 points with four assists, Quan Jackson added a career-high 16 points off the bench, and Georgia Southern beat George Mason 74-51 on Tuesday night to open a six-game road trip with its third straight win.

The Eagles (8-2) are off to their best start since the 1992-93 season when they started 9-2.

Jackson's layup sparked a 14-5 run capped by B.J. Gladden's jumper and the Eagles led by 20 early in the second half. Two free throws by Brown capped a 7-0 run and Georgia Southern led 57-35. Jake Allsmiller's 3-pointer with 7:56 left put the Eagles up by 23 and they cruised from there.

Mike Hughes scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and Allsmiller added 12 with four 3s for the Eagles, who held the Patriots to 16-of-56 shooting (28.6 percent) from the floor and forced 21 turnovers while giving it up 11 times.

Gladden's free throw put Georgia Southern up for good, 7-6. Hughes' 3 at the buzzer gave them a 36-25 halftime lead.

AJ Wilson scored 13 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Justin Kier added 12 points for George Mason (5-6).