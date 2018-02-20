Georgia Simmerling discusses her affection for the daily grind

She’s a cyclist, a skier, and there’s nothing she loves more than the grind.

Georgia Simmerling’s performance on the bike at the 2016 Games in Rio not only gave the Vancouver, British Columbia native her first ever spot on the podium, but also put her in the history books as the first Canadian athlete ever to compete in three different Olympics in three different sports — alpine skiing, ski cross, and track cycling team pursuit.

Though a devastating incident at a World Cup event in January forced her to give up her spot on Canada’s team in PyeongChang due to injury, It’s clear that if anyone has the fortitude to rise from such a heartbreaking set back, it’s Simmerling.

“I think you kind of have to be into the daily grind if you’re doing what I’m doing. There’s a lot of work, obviously, to be an elite athlete, and it’s what you do when no-one’s looking and no-one’s watching that kind of sets you apart I think from the rest of your competition,” Simmerling said.

“You have to have the passion to get up everyday and go to the gym, to get up everyday and go to training — that to me is the daily grind and I love it.”

That deep love of the process will surely prove more than valuable as the 28-year-old will likely be back trying to cycle her way into the 2020 games in Tokyo.