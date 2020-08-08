'Impossible to stay quiet': Doctor sounds alarm on messy school reopenings amid the coronavirus pandemic

The way that schools across America are handling the start of classes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is being watched closely by public health experts, teachers, government officials, and parents.

Some doctors don’t like what they’re seeing.

“Historically, my response up to this last couple of weeks has been typically much more neutral and just trying to implore people to do the right thing, to lay the information out in front,” Dr. Michael Saag, director of UAB Medicine's Division of Infectious Disease, told Yahoo Finance. “But watching these horrific explosions of cases, be it in the summer camp… now we're seeing schools that seem to shrug their shoulders. ... It's impossible to stay quiet.”

The most glaring recent examples were in Georgia, where at least 260 employees in the state’s largest school district were exposed to coronavirus and photos from two high schools showing lax social distancing amid statewide cases and deaths being near record highs.

“While we're seeing an exploding epidemic, especially in the Southeast — and that includes Georgia — this whole response in this county is irresponsible,” said Saag, referring to a viral photo of a crowded hallway at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. “There's no plan, there's just seems to be an open hall with students crowding one on top of the other... I can't think of a better haven for the coronavirus. That situation — it’s like a Petri dish.”

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID19, elementary school students wait for classes to begin in Godley, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

‘COVID-19 will not be something we can stop. And we all know that.’

Children under 10 years old (who do not have underlying medical conditions) seem to be at lower risk for contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by coroanvirus, and generally show lighter symptoms if infected.

But children over 10 years old seem to transmit the coronavirus much like adults, raising the risk for school staff.

Angela Skillings, a second grade teacher in Arizona, contracted COVID-19 despite wearing gloves, masks, and using hand sanitizer. In late June, a colleague of hers passed away after battling with the virus.

“We are in very rural small town in Eastern Arizona,” Skillings told the Select Subcommittee the Coronavirus Crisis. “We only have around 300 students … Last week, we had four more support staff members contract the virus… that is a little over 11%.”

Bringing students back will make things worse, Skillings argued, citing what she has seen during seven years of teaching young children.

“I've seen them pass everything around from pink eye to stomach flu to even influenza,” she said. “COVID-19 will not be something we can stop. And we all know that.”

Cases are popping up all across the country. (Graphic: David Foster/Yahoo Finance)

Outbreaks arose across the country as K-12 schools began fall classes.

In North Carolina, an asymptomatic fourth grader tested positive for COVID-19 after interacting with an infected family member. Teachers and students at the school were subsequently told to quarantine for two weeks.

In Mississippi, six students and one staff member in one school district been tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in 116 students being told to quarantine.