Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal Twitter account permanently suspended

Twitter has again suspended the personal account used by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — this time permanently.

The account "@mtgreenee," was cited for repeated violations of the social media platform's COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to reports in the New York Times and The Hill, among other media outlets.

USA TODAY has reached out to Twitter for a statement.

This is the fifth strike against the account, which was suspended a third time in July 2021 for 12 hours and again in August 2021 for seven days for promoting misleading information about COVID-19.

Five or more strikes merit a permanent suspension, according to Twitter's policy. Greene's other account, @ReptMTG, remains unblocked.

Greene has repeatedly condemned federally mandated measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. She once compared safety protocols to the Holocaust and has been fined repeatedly for failing to wear a mask on the House floor.

Greene once tweeted that the coronavirus was not dangerous for people younger than 65 who were not obese and that vaccines should not be required. In August, she posted that the vaccines were "failing."

The claims are unsubstantiated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Twitter suspension comes as the pandemic enters its third year. Cases of the omicron variant are on the rise across the country, resulting in record hospitalizations and canceled flights due to staffing shortages. The U.S. reported more cases in the last six days than the month of November.

In this May 12 file photo, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Greene apologized June 14, 2021, for affronting people with recent comments comparing the required wearing of safety masks in the House to the horrors of the Holocaust.

