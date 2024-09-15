Georgia remains No. 1 after scare, Texas moves up to No. 2 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Texas linebacker Ty'Anthony Smith (26) celebrates after a play by the defense against Texas-San Antonio at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The new US LBM Coaches Poll is out, and the top looks a wee bit different.

Georgia retains the No. 1 spot, but the Bulldogs’ grip is more tenuous after grinding out a one-point win at Kentucky. UGa received 42 of 55 first-place votes cast this week, more than enough for them to keep the lead but down a few from a week ago. Most of the top votes that changed hands went to Texas, which edged ahead of idle Ohio State for the No. 2 position. The Longhorns picked up 10 No. 1 nods, while the Buckeyes retained the remaining three.

The next three slots remain unchanged as No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Mississippi and No. 6 Oregon hold steady. Tennessee vaults to No. 7, moving ahead of Missouri and Penn State, who are tied for eighth. Utah again rounds out the top 10.

The rest of the poll shows only minor shifts with few actual upsets. Arizona falls from the rankings after a decisive loss at No. 14 Kansas State, and Washington drops out following a loss to Apple Cup rival Washington State.

Texas A&M rejoins the rankings at No. 24, and UNLV claims the No. 25 position, its first appearance in the coaches poll in program history.

