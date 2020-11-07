A Georgia recount is planned in the Trump-Biden race and one may happen in Pennsylvania. These are the rules.

As a handful of key swing states continued to count votes Friday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said the state would have a recount because of the slim election margin.

"Right now, Georgia remains too close to call," he said. "There will be a recount."

A recount was also looking possible in Pennsylvania, where a recount is automatically triggered if the margin of victory is within a certain percentage point.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday it would ask for a recount of the race in Wisconsin, saying it was "a razor-thin race" between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden. They cited reports of "irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

"The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so," campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

Trump has leveled a series of baseless claims against the system of counting presidential ballots. He led initial returns in several states, including in Wisconsin, because early tallies included primarily in-person Election Day votes, which skewed toward Trump.

Here are the rules for recounts in Georgia, Pennsylvania and other crucial states:

Arizona

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Arizona early Wednesday. On Saturday morning, Biden led Trump 49.7% to 48.8% with about 90% of the estimated vote counted.

An automatic recount is triggered in Arizona if the margin between candidates is less than or equal to 0.1% of the votes cast.

Neither candidates nor voters can directly request recounts in Arizona. Voters can, however, contest election results in state court if they suspect misconduct on the part of election boards or officials, if they claim illegal votes were cast or if they claim counting errors caused officials to declare the wrong candidate the winner.

When a challenge of this type is filed, the state attorney general (currently Mark Brnovich, a Republican) can move to intervene in the case.

Georgia

In Georgia, candidates can request a recount when the margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast for the office.

"The request must be made within two business days following certification of the results," according to the National Association of Secretaries of State.

The deadline for certifying results in Georgia is 14 days after the election, in this case Nov. 17.

As of Saturday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Georgia 49.5% to 49.3%, by about 7,000 votes. About 99% of the estimated votes had been counted.

Michigan

The Associated Press declared Biden the winner in Michigan on Wednesday. As of Saturday morning, Biden was leading Trump 50.6% to 47.9% with roughly 99% of the estimated votes counted.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan by the smallest margin of any state — less than two-tenths of 1% of the vote or 10,704 votes.

A recount is automatically triggered in Michigan when the election is determined by a difference of 2,000 votes or less. A candidate can also ask for a recount if they have a "reasonable chance of winning the election."

Nevada

Nevada does not have an automatic trigger for a recount.

Either candidate can request a recount in the event of a tied race. But, if there was a winner, the candidate who lost must file for the recount, according to Nevada Revised Statutes. Additionally, the NRS states voters in Nevada can also submit a request.

A recount request must be filed within three days of when final results are certified. Nevada's count is scheduled to be certified on Nov. 16.

