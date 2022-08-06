Georgia ranked 4th for divorce inquiries during the pandemic. Here’s more.

Chelsea Madden
·1 min read

The pandemic added stress in every aspect of American lives, from health scares and quarantining to working from home and homeschooling children.

New data shows marriages were hit too. According to the Institute of Family Studies, 34% of married couples in America said the pandemic added stress to their relationship.

Among the least happy were couples in Georgia.

A study by Divorce Answers revealed married couples in Georgia were struggling during the pandemic, as couples searched for “divorce lawyers” on Google 256,800 times since March 2020.

With a population of 8,270,973, that means 3.1% of married people were searching for these terms.

But, why?

There are several reasons why married couples might have felt added stressed during the pandemic.

A story on Fatherly.com said: “Spending more time together, having more time in general and having limited opportunities to leave the house may have resulted in some discovering their partner’s hidden traits, such as extra-marital affairs or dishonest behavior.”

Other reasons include:

  • Financial stress from job shifts during the pandemic.

  • Differences about childcare and or homeschooling children.

  • Issues regarding masks, social distancing and vaccinations.

Other states that searched for “divorce lawyers” the most were:

  • New Jersey

  • New York

  • Tennessee

  • Virginia

  • Arizona

  • Illinois

  • Nevada

  • Rhode Island

  • Florida

The state with the least amount of divorce searches was Alaska, with only 5,040 searches within its population of 569,874.

However, there is some good news.

The Institute for Family Studies noted that 58% of married couples in America said the lockdown allowed them to better connect with their spouse and in turn, deepened their relationship.

