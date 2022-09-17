Georgia QB Stetson Bennett playing sick today vs South Carolina

Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett is playing in Saturday’s Georgia-South Carolina game with an illness, UGA coach Kirby Smart said at halftime of the ESPN broadcast.

Smart said Bennett had a stomach bug during the week. He went to the locker room and came back out Saturday, the coach said. He added that Bennett drank too much water and took a hit during the game as well. Bennett was seen vomiting on the sideline.

He needed oxygen when he went back to the locker room in the first half, reported by Molly McGrath of ESPN.

Bennett completed 13 of his 20 pass attempts in the first half for 166 yards and one touchdown. No. 1 Georgia led the Gamecocks 24-0.