Georgia QB Justin Fields has officially begun transfer process, report says

Quarterback Justin Fields decided to transfer away from Georgia on Monday, according to USA TODAY.

Fields is now officially on the NCAA's student-athlete transfer portal, according to 247Sports, which cites an unidentified source.

The Kennesaw, Ga. product was a five-star recruit out of high school and was the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Fields never truly establish himself under center at Georgia as he played behind sophomore Jake Fromm. Fields only attempted 39 passes this season, connecting on 27 of those throws for 328 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for four scores.

Fromm, who led Georgia to an 11-2 record and a spot in the Sugar Bowl this season, is expected to return in 2019, so Fields again could have been stuck behind him on the depth chart.

Fields could be one of the most coveted transfers on the market, according to USA Today's report.



