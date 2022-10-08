Georgia probe into 2020 election interference seeking testimony from Newt Gingrich, Michael Flynn

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich giving a speech. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A Georgia investigator examining potential GOP interference during the 2020 presidential election is seeking to compel testimony from former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and former top advisor Michael Flynn, The Associated Press reported Saturday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed paperwork to try and force both Gingrich and Flynn, as well as a number of other associates of former President Trump, to answer questions in front of a special grand jury.

Willis is heading the probe in Georgia, which is investigating potential attempts by the former president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, in which he lost to President Biden.

In the letter asking a judge to seat the grand jury, she wrote that the DA's office had "received information indicating a reasonable probability that the state of Georgia's administration of elections in 2020, including the state's election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions."

Gingrich, who served as Speaker of the House from 1995 to 1999, and Flynn, who served as Trump's national security advisor prior to his February 2017 dismissal, are perhaps two of the top names being investigated by the probe. However, Axios reports a number of other close associates of Trump are also being looked into, including two of his former lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, both of whom are reportedly near the center of the investigation.

The petitions seek to have the witnesses in question appear in court following the upcoming November midterms, AP reported, and Willis has not ruled out attempting to compel the former president himself to testify.

