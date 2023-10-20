Georgia prison escapees still on the lam after fleeing Bibb County facility: What to know

Georgia law enforcement continues to search for four inmates they said escaped from a detention center five days ago.

The four men reportedly escaped from a second-story window and cut a fence at the Bibb County Detention Center in Macon, Georgia, early Monday. The detention center is about 84 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis identified the four inmates as Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, and Chavis Demaryo Stokes.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately return USA TODAY's request for comment on Friday.

A total $73,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the four men, the sheriff's office announced on Facebook, according to a post on Wednesday.

“Everyone from the Bibb Sheriff’s Office and our law enforcement partners is focused on recapturing these fugitives," Davis said in the post. "We ask that anyone having information about these wanted individuals to make the call and help us bring these escapees back to jail.”

How did the inmates escape the jail?

Jail staff reviewed video footage where they said the four men escaped from a broken second-floor window and ran through a break in the fence. Staff found a break in the perimeter fence at around 6 a.m., Davis said.

Video footage also showed a blue Dodge Challenger that was outside the jail earlier in the night and appeared to show an individual tampering with the fence, Davis said. The person then brought "some items into the enclosed area of the fence," the sheriff said, adding that authorities believe the items were used to help the inmates escape.

It was not clear whether the four men left the jail in the vehicle seen on the video footage, had gotten into another vehicle, or left on foot, according to Davis. He added that authorities believe the blue Dodge Challenger is involved in the escape and police are on the lookout for the vehicle.

Escapees accused of homicide, gang membership

Fournier, 52, was arrested and charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend. An indictment accused him of strangling Cynthia Lynn Berry with a shoelace on Feb. 20, 2022. He faces felonious malice murder, aggravated assault and murder.

He's since pleaded not guilty in the case.

Anderson, 25, has been held since 2020 for aggravated assault for allegedly firing a gun into a person's car and two people's homes, according to Bibb County Superior Court records.

Barnwell, 37, is serving a 15-year concurrent sentence since 2013 for felony violation of Georgia's Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and for felonious aggravated assault. He was also detained with 16 other people in a 12-count grand jury indictment for drug charges, according to court records.

Stokes, 29, is being held on charges of possession of a firearm and drug trafficking, along with other misdemeanor charges. He has been accused of supplying illicit items to inmates in February 2020; misdemeanor theft and obstruction charges in July 2021; and this past year, he was accused of obstruction, misdemeanor battery and giving or having prohibited items by inmates, according to court records.

Anderson, Fournier and Stokes face a felony charge for escaping from the prison and state warrants are issued for their arrest, according to newly issued FBI wanted posters. Barnwell faces unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and escape, both felonies. A federal warrant was issued for Barnwell's arrest, according to the FBI's wanted poster.

What do the escapees look like?

Davis said investigators don't have any reason to believe the men had any associations with each other outside the jail.

"They could be anywhere," the sheriff said. "But how long they stay together or even if they're together at this point: We don't know."

The men are described to be:

Fournier is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with a tattoo of "I One." The FBI released a wanted poster Wednesday that included a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Fournier's arrest. The agency said Fournier has ties to Georgia, Virginia and Arkansas in a poster.

Anderson is a Black male with dreadlocks who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. The FBI said it is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Anderson's arrest. They believe he has ties to Georgia.

Barnwell is a Black male with braids. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with tattoos on his neck, both arms, right leg and a scar on his face. The FBI said it's offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to Barnwell's arrest. They believe he had a leadership role in the Macon Mafia Street gang and has ties to West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Ohio, according to the wanted poster.

Stokes is a Black male with short black hair and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 160 pounds. The FBI is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to Stokes' arrest, according to a wanted poster.

FBI Atlanta Public Affairs Specialist Jenna Sellitto didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Sheriff says county needs a new jail

Davis said Monday the dayrooms are sometimes not locked at night when inmates are supposed to be in bed in another part of the jail.

At the time of the escape, Davis said there were less than 10 people working at the jail which currently has "a little over 800" detainees. According to the sheriff, about 30 people should be working a shift at the jail but they haven't had staffing levels in that range for a "long time."

Davis added that short staffing isn't the only issue at the facility. The escape also occurred in the oldest and most rundown part of the jail, Davis said.

"We need a new jail," the sheriff said, describing the jail as a 43-year-old facility that is "falling down on us."

An internal investigation will determine what led to the escape but several factors are involved, including staffing issues, Davis said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia prison escape: Authorities continue to search for 4 fugitives