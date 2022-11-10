Georgia-Pacific: More Trees in the U.S. Now Than 100 Years Ago

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Georgia-Pacific

There are more trees in the U.S. now than there were 100 years ago (while the population has tripled). For ever one tree Georgia-Pacific uses, at least one is regrown.

Forests for the future

Forests protect air and water quality, serve as habitat for wildlife,

provide recreational, spiritual and cultural uses, deliver carbon

benefits, and offer natural resources to make products people

want and need. At Georgia-Pacific, we work to use these resources

efficiently, source responsibly, protect endangered areas, and support

wildlife conservation and biodiversity. It is all part of our commitment

to helping maintain healthy forests for generations ahead.

About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose, specialty fibers, nonwoven fabrics, building products and related chemicals. Our familiar consumer brands include Quilted Northern®, Angel Soft®, Brawny®, Dixie®, enMotion®, Sparkle® and Vanity Fair®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs more than 30,000 people directly and creates approximately 89,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp.com/about-us . For news, visit: gp.com/news.

