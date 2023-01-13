Georgia now the preeminent program ahead of Alabama? What's ahead for 2023? College Football Fix discuses

The college football season wrapped up with Georgia taking home its second consecutive national title after a defeat of TCU in the playoff championship game.

The sheer domination of the Horned Frogs begs an obvious question: Have the Bulldogs passed Alabama as the preeminent program in the sports? With a young team this season, they could be poised for a third title in a row as Kirby Smart has transformed Georgia from sleeping giant to super power with a methodical approach that has maximized all the advantages of the program.

The other big news with the offseason ahead is the departure of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren. Where does the league go from here and how does the possibility of potential expansion?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg tackle these tops and look ahead to the 2023 season in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia passed Alabama? Early look at 2023. College Football Fix talks

