Georgia Natural Resources’ Wildlife division: ‘Leave wildlife alone’

Spring is here and it is a time of sunshine, outdoor fun and growth.

From the flowers to the weather and even the wildlife, Georgia is the place to be during spring.

With more outdoor fun comes frequent run-ins with creatures all around and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a warning for residents.

“If you care, leave them there,” said the DNR.

If you see wildlife out and about, the DNR urges residents to leave them alone.

“Taking wildlife out of their natural environment and bringing them into your home often takes away the animal’s ability to then survive in the wild, where they belong,” explains Kaitlin Goode, wildlife biologist and program manager of the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division Urban Wildlife Program.

Even young animals are well taken care of in their natural habitat and Goode said it is normal to find babies alone.

“In most instances, there is an adult animal a short distance away — even though you may not be able to see it. Adult animals, such as deer, spend most of the day away from their young to reduce the risk of a predator finding the young animal,” said Goode.

But there is something you can do to help.

After leaving the animal alone for 24 hours, go back and see if the animal is still in the same spot.

If so, contact a local Wildlife Resources Division office or call 1-800-366-2661 to get the animal the help it needs.