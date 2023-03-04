Nigel Farage calls Australia one of the 'wokest places on earth'

Former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US - Shutterstock

Nigel Farage has called hard-Right Italian leader Georgia Meloni his new pinup as he decried the retreat of conservatism in western countries and singled out Australia as one of the “wokest places on earth.”

Speaking at the conservative CPAC conference in Maryland, Mr Farage said Big Tech was responsible for a corrosive liberalism sweeping countries such as Canada and Scotland and the crisis conservatism now faces in the US and elsewhere.

Draconian lockdowns over Covid were an assault on individual liberties, he said, and emblematic of “what tyranny looks like.” However it was in Europe, where Mr Farage has spent his career butting heads with leaders there, that conservatism is being revived strongest and in Australia where it is most under threat.

Mr Farage made the comments at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in US - Shutterstock

“These are very difficult times for conservatives in the English speaking world,” he said at CPAC, a major event on the calendar of American conservatives.

Citing the US midterms in which a predicted ‘red wave’ failed to materialise as the Republicans squeaked out a victory for the house of representatives, Mr Farage said: “You guys have to be frank. It’s all well and good saying we won the house. The midterms were a big disappointment. We need to look in the mirror and acknowledge that.”

Mr Farage called Justin Trudeau’s actions to freeze the bank accounts of a group of Covid protesters “beyond comprehension” as he lumped Canada with Australia and New Zealand as the worst examples of liberalism.

“We can go to Australia, which has become one of the wokest places on earth. We can go to New Zealand. But hey, there’s some good news there. Jacinda Ardern has gone. That is at least a bit of good news.”

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rafal Guz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13775898q) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addresses a joint press conference with her Polish counterpart Morawiecki after their meeting in Warsaw, Poland, 20 February 2023. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visits Warsaw, Poland - 20 Feb 2023 - Rafal Guz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By contrast, he said, Europe is leading the way for conservatives.

“Conservatives are making real progress. They are making real progress in France, making real progress in Spain. They are making huge progress in Italy. And I’m not ashamed to say that Georgia Meloni is my new pinup. No question about it.” Like Mr Farage, Ms Meloni has called for Europe to be tough on immigration.

Mr Farage blamed the broad retreat of conservatism on America's Big Tech companies.

“It is the dominance of those companies in the English speaking world that has spread this poison through our systems.”