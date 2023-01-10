Georgia masters recruiting, development and coaching. Good luck to everyone else. | Opinion

Dan Wolken, USA TODAY
·5 min read

LOS ANGELES — If it was just about recruiting stars, it wouldn’t have been this dominating. If it was just about measurables, the most important players in the game wouldn’t have been a 5-foot-11 former walk-on quarterback and a receiver who was going to play at Chattanooga before getting the scholarship offer of his dreams.

Georgia isn’t sitting here as a back-to-back national champion just because Kirby Smart never met a signing day he couldn’t win. Do stars matter? Sure. Just ask TCU, which likely realized within minutes Monday that its size, speed and skill quotient were not the same as the team on the other side of the field.

In miniature, Georgia’s 65-7 win was such a physical mismatch that there wasn't a single part of the game where it looked like the Horned Frogs belonged in the same weight class.

But what Georgia has done to repeat as champions for the first time in the College Football Playoff era is about far, far more than recruiting. Georgia isn’t just beating everyone else in that department, they’re evaluating better, developing better and coaching better than any program in college football.

That doesn’t mean the Bulldogs are guaranteed to win championships as far as the eye can see. But would you bet against it, either? The fundamental reality of Georgia going 29-1 over the last two seasons is this: The rest of the sport has a lot of catching up to do.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with offensive lineman Amarius Mims in the third quarter.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shakes hands with offensive lineman Amarius Mims in the third quarter.

If this run was just about the blue chips, it wouldn't have happened behind Stetson Bennett becoming a surgeon of a quarterback who makes quick decisions and delivers the ball with accuracy to the wide range of weapons he has at his disposal. That’s player development.

If it was just about taking a list of the best skill players in a state loaded with them, Georgia wouldn’t have offered a scholarship to Ladd McConkey, who comes from a tiny town near the Tennessee border and didn’t draw any interest from other schools in the SEC. That’s player evaluation.

And if it was just about rolling the ball out on the field, Georgia wouldn’t be so creative and beautiful to watch on offense, making quality teams look so ordinary week after week. That’s coaching.

BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS: Georgia dominates TCU from start to finish

MORE: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP

When you put it all together, you get Bennett, McConkey and the rest doing pretty much whatever they want against TCU. But in the wider lens, Georgia has all three elements of its program operating at the absolute highest level, each one working hand-in-hand.

It won’t last forever because, in football, nothing ever does. But when you see what’s always seemingly in the pipeline for Georgia — my goodness, did you see those freshmen defensive linemen making plays against TCU? — the vibes are unmistakably similar to Alabama’s dynasty at its peak. The difference is it might be even more terrifying for the opposition. At least with Alabama back in the day, they would play a surprisingly close game every now and then and maybe miss a field goal or two.

But Georgia? They’re all business, and not a lot of programs are ever going to have what it takes to beat these guys when they’re humming like this.

In fact, we saw exactly what it takes on New Year’s Eve. It took the best game Ryan Day ever coached and C.J. Stroud ever played at Ohio State for the Buckeyes to come within a missed 50-yard kick of pulling off a semifinal upset. And the reality is, outside of Alabama, Ohio State is probably the only program in America that recruits enough raw material to even make it a game.

For all the $9 million salaries being thrown around in college football, that’s what everyone is up against. You can have your transfer portal, you can throw around as much name, image and likeness money as you want, but Georgia is still going to get its guys. And Smart has a program set up right now to develop them, send them off to the NFL and bring in the next group.

Remember, Georgia was supposed to take a step back defensively this season after losing five first-round draft picks. And statistically, they weren’t quite as good. But in the games that really mattered, it would have been difficult to tell the difference. That doesn’t happen just because something went right on Signing Day. That happens because Georgia’s doing it better than the competition every day.

The gap between Georgia and No. 2 is sizable, and Smart isn’t going to slow down anytime soon. Even moments after winning his second title, Smart was talking about what's necessary to win a third.

"The disease that creeps into your program is called entitlement," he said. "I’ve seen it first hand, and if you can stomp it out with leadership, we can stay hungry. We have a saying around our place, 'We eat off the floor.' And if you're willing to eat off the floor, you can be special."

Monday’s romp over TCU wasn’t just a football game, it was a statement to the rest of college football: If you want to get on Georgia’s level, you have to catch them on signing day, in evaluation and in player development. That's the new standard in this sport. Best of luck to everyone trying to match it.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken on Twitter @DanWolken

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia has mastered every aspect of game. Good luck to everyone else.

Latest Stories

  • Expert picks for Georgia-TCU matchup in CFP national championship game

    Either TCU or Georgia will make some history when one wins this season's college football national title. Our experts offer their game predictions.

  • Georgia blowout of TCU allows Stetson Bennett to watch 4th quarter from the sideline

    Stetson Bennett and the Georgia offense steamrolled TCU on Monday, allowing a curtain call for the now two-time national champion.

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109

    DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 34 points, Nikola Jokic recorded his 11th triple double of the season and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle. Jokic finished with 14 points — on 5 of 5 shooting — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists to help the Nuggets win their 11th straight home game. It’s their longest home streak since capturing 12 in a row in 2018. Denver remains tied wi

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago — and his first question was, “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday. “The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts told reporters in a conference call from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resusc

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas