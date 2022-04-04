Georgia man dies in fall from iconic Liberty Bridge in downtown Greenville

A 24-year-old man from Forsyth, Georgia, fell to his death from Greenville’s iconic LIberty Bridge over the weekend.

Greenville Police said the man’s name would be released by the coroner’s office Monday.

The man fell from the bridge around 9 p.m. Saturday. The police did not release any information about what preceded the fall.

The pedestrian bridge spans the Reedy River in Falls Park, which covers 20 acres in downtown Greenville’s Historic West End.

The curved suspension bridge is 355-feet-long and 12-feet-wide, designed by architect Miguel Rosales of Boston.