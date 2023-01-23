Georgia man charged after police say he pulled a knife on his ex-girlfriend in Beaufort

A Georgia man faces felony assault charges after he allegedly pulled a knife on his ex-girlfriend and at least one other person Friday in Beaufort, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Terry Cook, 41, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and battery and breaking into a house.

Police were called to a residence on Ribaut Road at around 10:58 a.m. Friday after a woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend had pulled a knife out during an argument, according to a police report. The woman told police that she was at her home with another person when her ex-boyfriend, identified as Cook, allegedly kicked in the door and began making threats.

When the woman told him she would call police, he pulled out a knife and threatened her. The woman’s friend reported that Cook allegedly threatened to stab him, too. Cook then left, police said.

Police stopped Cook, who said he had been waiting in the yard to surprise the woman before leaving because he realized he “was not welcome,” officers said in the report.

Cook is in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know has been affected by intimate partner violence, help can be found by calling Hopeful Horizons’ 24-hour support line at 843-770-1070.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.