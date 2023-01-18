Georgia Lineman Called Daughter on FaceTime Before He Was Killed Clearing Storm Debris

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=5247345155313786&set=pb.100001150611110.-2207520000.&type=3 Jesse Maxwell psoentdroS0517f0f , ghh cmu67t 2 0 1 m5il30 8 t0ca M 2ca 2 c 2 m0c9 a 97 y h2 ·

A lineman in Jasper, Georgia, working to restore power to his community after severe thunderstorms and tornadoes hit the area died Friday after calling his 4-year-old daughter to say goodnight.

According to WSB-TV, Jesse Maxwell, a 32-year-old father of four, was inside a bucket truck while working with a crew to clear debris when a limb kicked back and hit him in the head.

Because his youngest child was not used to having him away at night, he gave her a call while at work.

"River isn't use to not having her daddy home for bed time," his wife Hope wrote Friday night in a Facebook post alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo talking over FaceTime.

"She did get to FaceTime him for a few seconds and of course she has to sleep in one of his shirts for bed tonight so they can match. Thank you for working so hard babe and for being so selfless. We love you! Also a huge thank you and continued prayers for all of the other first responders that are out there working all day and night."

The morning after, Hope confirmed the news of her husband's death by changing her Facebook profile picture to a photo of her family, writing a heartfelt caption where she explained: "We are going to miss you more than you will ever know. I do not know how to navigate this. You have always told me I am strong, but I don't know what I will do without you. The kids are going to miss you so much but they are so lucky to have gotten to experience the love you had for them. You are my best friend and I will love you till my last breath Jesse."

Along with River, Jesse is survived by an 11-year-old son named Lucas and daughters Loryn, 7, and Maddy, 6, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family.

On Monday, Hope reposted a series of family photos that were shared a year earlier, writing, "God what I would do to have you back with us. Jesse Maxwell."

In another post from Monday, she echoed those sentiments by sharing a photo of a cross seemingly placed at the site of her late husband's accident, writing in part, "Thank you for the crews that put this cross up for him… thank you so so much! It means more than y'all will ever know!"

"Baby, you are so so loved and I need you more than you will ever know," she added. "But I know you are joking with Jesus. You will forever be my hero and I will love you until my last breath."

Later that day, she shared a Facebook post that included a link to the GoFundMe campaign created by her uncle Carl to help the family with personal costs.

As of Tuesday night, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $42,000 of its $50,000 goal.