Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on two driving charges

Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
·2 min read

Georgia starting inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested Wednesday night on two driving charges.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native who just completed his sophomore season was booked for racing on highways/streets and reckless driving after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The arresting agency is listed as the Clarke County (Georgia) Sherriff’s Office.

Dumas-Johnson was booked at 6:34 p.m. and released at 7:15 p.m., according to the Clarke County online booking report.

Dumas-Johnson's name is in the University of Georgia online police log on Wednesday from a Jan. 10 incident at 8 p.m. That's the day when the football team returned from Los Angeles after beating TCU the night before in the national championship game.

The log said warrants were issued Tuesday from an investigation into two vehicles traveling next to each other on College Station Road in a "reckless manner at high speeds that fled the area upon sign of the officer."

No other details were immediately available.

Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson during the national championship game.
UGA athletics issued a statement Wednesday night: “We are aware of a report relating to a January 10 incident on College Station Road involving one of our student-athletes. The alleged conduct does not reflect our program’s values or the high standards we have established. As this is an open matter involving a student, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.”

Dumas-Johnson’s name also showed up on Athens-Clarke County police logs obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald via an open records request seeking info about the Jan. 15 early morning crash that killed football offensive lineman Devon Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police wanted to contact Dumas-Johnson and linebacker Smael Mondon.

The crash report released by police listed speeding by LeCroy as a contributing factor in the crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens at about 2:45 a.m. on Jan 15. Audio communication said the vehicle was heading from downtown Athens to a nearby Waffle House. Football offensive lineman Warren McClendon and recruiting staffer Tori Bowles were also passengers in the vehicle. 

Dumas-Johnson was second in tackles for the national champion Bulldogs with 70, led the team in tackles for loss with nine and was second on the team with four sacks.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson arrested on driving charges

