Georgia kicks leading receiver Jeremiah Holloman off team after assault allegation

The Georgia Bulldogs have dismissed junior wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman amid allegations he assaulted his girlfriend, the AP reports.

According to the report, Holloman's girlfriend claims the two argued on April 22, hours after the Bulldogs' spring football game. The woman reported "being grabbed around the throat and punched in the face."

Although the incident was reported to university police earlier this month, the woman did not want to press charges.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart told the AP, "We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It's disappointing when this does not happen."

The 6-2 Holloman caught 24 passed for 418 yards with five touchdowns last season and was the leading receiver among returning Georgia players.