Georgia judge orders partial release of Trump grand jury report Thursday

A Georgia judge Monday ordered a partial public release of a grand jury's investigative report on former President Donald Trump's attempts to interfere in the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said three portions of the panel's report will be released Thursday, including a section expressing concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

McBurney also said the grand jury's conclusions also would be made, in a ruling that represented a partial concession to District Attorney Fani Willis who argued last month that full disclosure of the panel's findings would damage an ongoing investigation.

“In this case, the state understands... the world’s interest, but we have to be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights," Willis told McBurney in a January hearing in Atlanta.

At that time, Willis told the judge that decisions on possible charges were "imminent."

During that January hearing, prosecutors signaled that the grand jury's findings were so sensitive that they should not be disclosed while the investigation is ongoing.

Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford said there had been "no opportunity" to assess how the grand jury's findings could assist prosecutors in deciding whether criminal charges should be brought since the report was delivered two weeks ago.

"It's dangerous," Wakeford argued.

Prosecutors strongly opposed efforts by a consortium of media organizations, citing an "extraordinary" public interest in the inquiry that has featured testimony from 75 witnesses, including some of Trump's closest former aides and advisers

Thomas Clyde, an attorney representing the media group, including USA TODAY, argued that "public faith" in the court system is at stake in the document's prompt disclosure, asserting that prosecutors had not made the case for continuing secrecy.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on May 2, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta.

"We believe the report should be released now and in its entirety," Clyde told McBurney. "There hasn't been any suggestion, evidence, or demonstration that there should be a sealing in this case."

Willis launched the inquiry shortly after Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor.

The inquiry subsequently expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

Willis has said authorities also have been investigating possible conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted pressure from Donald Trump, telling the president his claims of election fraud were false.

Some of Trump's most senior advisers, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former House speaker Newt Gingrich, have been among the 75 witnesses to be summoned before the special grand jury.

As part of the inquiry, prosecutors have been examining the submission of an alternate slate of electors by Republicans in Georgia, one of seven states in which officials allegedly sought to reverse Trump's defeat.

