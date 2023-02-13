Georgia judge orders partial release of Trump grand jury report Thursday

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A Georgia judge Monday ordered a partial public release of a grand jury's investigative report on former President Donald Trump's attempts to interfere in the 2020 election.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said three portions of the panel's report will be released Thursday, including a section expressing concerns that some witnesses may have lied under oath.

McBurney also said the grand jury's conclusions also would be made, in a ruling that represented a partial concession to District Attorney Fani Willis who argued last month that full disclosure of the panel's findings would damage an ongoing investigation.

“In this case, the state understands... the world’s interest, but we have to be mindful of protecting future defendants' rights," Willis told McBurney in a January hearing in Atlanta.

Charging decisions in Georgia loom for Trump: Charging decisions on Trump now loom large in Georgia after grand jury completes its work

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted and was therefore void.

At that time, Willis told the judge that decisions on possible charges were "imminent."

During that January hearing, prosecutors signaled that the grand jury's findings were so sensitive that they should not be disclosed while the investigation is ongoing.

Fulton County prosecutor Donald Wakeford said there had been "no opportunity" to assess how the grand jury's findings could assist prosecutors in deciding whether criminal charges should be brought since the report was delivered two weeks ago.

"It's dangerous," Wakeford argued.

Prosecutors strongly opposed efforts by a consortium of media organizations, citing an  "extraordinary" public interest in the inquiry that has featured testimony from 75 witnesses, including some of Trump's closest former aides and advisers

Report not released at January hearing: Decisions in Trump Georgia election probe are 'imminent', but no report yet

Thomas Clyde, an attorney representing the media group, including USA TODAY, argued that "public faith" in the court system is at stake in the document's prompt disclosure, asserting that prosecutors had not made the case for continuing secrecy.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on May 2, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, right, talks with a member of her team during proceedings to seat a special purpose grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, on May 2, to look into the actions of former President Donald Trump and his supporters who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The hearing took place in Atlanta.

"We believe the report should be released now and in its entirety," Clyde told McBurney. "There hasn't been any suggestion, evidence, or demonstration that there should be a sealing in this case."

Willis launched the inquiry shortly after Trump's Jan. 2, 2021, conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which the former president urged Georgia's top election official to "find 11,780 votes" to tilt the 2020 statewide election in his favor.

Presidents and classified documents: After Pence, Biden, Trump revelations, Archives asks ex-presidents to check for classified documents

The inquiry subsequently expanded to include a wide-ranging examination of election fraud.

Willis has said authorities also have been investigating possible conspiracy, oath of office violations, racketeering and election-related violence.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted pressure from Donald Trump, telling the president his claims of election fraud were false.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger resisted pressure from Donald Trump, telling the president his claims of election fraud were false.

Some of Trump's most senior advisers, including personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and former House speaker Newt Gingrich, have been among the 75 witnesses to be summoned before the special grand jury.

As part of the inquiry, prosecutors have been examining the submission of an alternate slate of electors by Republicans in Georgia, one of seven states in which officials allegedly sought to reverse Trump's defeat.

Giuliani a 'target': Rudy Giuliani now a 'target' in Georgia election interference investigation

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump Georgia investigation: Judge orders partial release of report

Latest Stories

  • Police have uncovered a ring of 17 men believed to have filmed 10,000 women bathing in hot springs across Japan

    The men used equipment like long-focus telephoto lenses and hid in mountainous areas to photograph women bathing in the hot springs.

  • Steve Bannon Ran Up Huge Legal Bills and Stiffed His Lawyers

    Steve Hirsch/Pool via ReutersSteve Bannon—the nativist American media personality who’s backed by a Chinese billionaire—hasn’t paid the lawyers who spent years defending him against an onslaught of criminal charges, according to three sources who spoke exclusively to The Daily Beast.With massive legal bills still outstanding, Bannon is now scrambling to find new attorneys, as he faces a looming trial over the way he scammed the MAGA crowd with a dubious plan to build a privately funded U.S.-Mexi

  • Texas dad convicted of murder in fatal shootings by teen son

    A Texas man has been convicted of capital murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers by the man’s then-14-year-old son. Richard Acosta, 34, was convicted Friday by a jury in Dallas of capital murder for the 2021 shooting deaths of Xavier Gonzalez, 14; Ivan Noyala, 16; and Rafael Garcia, 17, the day after Christmas. A 15-year-old newly hired cook was injured in the shooting and has recovered. Acosta testified that he did not know his son, Abel Acosta, had a gun or had shot anyone, only that the teenager got into his vehicle and told his father to drive away because someone was shooting.

  • Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Prosecution to rest case after bombshell testimony from housekeeper

    Fourth week of testimony to begin in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina

  • China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, which is home to a major naval base for the People’s Liberation Army, Chinese news outlet The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Protests Against Judicial Overhaul Threaten UnrestChina Sa

  • President of Second Country Scrambles to Prevent Putin Incursion

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersDays after a Russian missile breached Moldovan airspace en route to a Ukraine target, the former Soviet country says it is in the Kremlin’s sights. President Maia Sandu confirmed reports by Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia is working to undermine Moldova’s government, even as the U.S. State Department tamped down such threats. On Monday, Sandu called for new laws to help defend the country from what many see as an inevitable next step for Putin.Zelensky r

  • Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/Wikimedia CommonssNARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and

  • Family dog kept coming home with bones, then brought back a human skull, Texas cops say

    The family assumed their dog had been bringing back the bones of some animal -- until they saw a human skull in the front yard.

  • Trump attacks pregnant Rihanna in bizarre rant about Super Bowl show: ‘So much for her stylist!’

    Former president brands widely acclaimed show ‘epic fail’

  • Georgia judge to release parts of report on Trump's efforts to overturn election

    (Reuters) -Portions of a Georgia special grand jury's report on Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election should be publicly released, but any recommendations on criminal charges will remain sealed for now, a state judge ruled on Monday. The panel's findings, which have remained sealed since the final report's existence was disclosed in January, could potentially serve as the basis for a prosecution of Trump or his associates who attempted to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's statewide victory. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said in the order that three parts of the report would be released on Thursday: the introduction, the conclusion and a section in which the grand jury "discusses its concern that some witnesses may have lied under oath."

  • Russia has likely suffered its highest rate of casualties since the beginning of the war in the past 2 weeks, UK Defense Ministry says

    Russia's lack of trained personnel, coordination, and military resources are factors in the high rate of casualties, the UK Ministry of Defence said

  • Bihar: How an Indian woman tracked down her daughter's 'dead' rapist

    A man accused of rape was declared dead by authorities - until the victim's mother proved otherwise.

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • RCMP releases sketches, description of rural Sask. homicide suspects

    RCMP have released forensic sketches and descriptions of suspects they believed were involved in a break-and-enter that ended with a man fatally shot and a woman injured Friday morning. Esterhazy and Broadview RCMP were called to a home near Round Lake, about 20 kilometres south of Stockholm, Sask., and Esterhazy, Sask., shortly before 4 a.m. CST for a break-and-enter and a suspicious death, according to police. Investigators determined that a man who lived at the house and was shot and killed,

  • Maria Bartiromo Floats Bizarre Biden-China Spy Balloon Conspiracy

    Fox NewsIn a Sunday Morning Futures interview so eerily reminiscent of a (subpar) SNL sketch, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo brought on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to discuss the recent influx of potential surveillance craft in U.S. airspace and, of course, went down a bonkers conspiracy rabbit hole.After a five-minute conversation recapping Hunter Biden’s business dealings to build up her case, Bartiromo suggested to the senator that President Joe Biden may have intentionally allowed the

  • Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights. The Chinese ship also maneuvered dangerously close, about 137 meters (449 feet), to block the Philippine patrol vessel BRP Malapascua from approaching Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef that has been

  • Wyoming Republicans are criticizing a child marriage bill that seeks to raise the legal age to 18. It's sponsored by one of their own party members.

    The Wyoming Republican Party argued marriage "must remain open" for young men and women because they can physically bear children before they are 16.

  • China says US balloons breached airspace at least 10 times

    "It's not uncommon for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," says a spokesman.

  • Man dies after cops restrained him on the ground, ignored his warning of 'heart problems' and used stun gun on him, video shows

    Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died at the hospital Jan. 17, about an hour after police say he was tased three times and handcuffed by Raleigh officers.

  • Another horrible, no good, very bad week for George Santos

    Mocked by colleagues in Congress for his lies, the Republican faces mounting anger in his district.