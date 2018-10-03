Georgia baseball player kicked off team after alleged racist slur at QB Justin Fields

Georgia baseball player Adam Sasser has been dismissed from the team after he was accused of using a racial slur in reference to a Bulldogs football player.

The school announced Sasser's dismissal in a one-sentence news release issued Wednesday afternoon that did not specify a reason for the move.

Georgia’s press release is .... not long. pic.twitter.com/YxKEva8L7g — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) October 3, 2018

The school had sent out a release Monday saying it was looking into "racially derogatory comments" a baseball player was reported to have made toward Georgia quarterback Justin Fields during the team's 38-12 win over Tennessee on Saturday in Athens.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, students who overheard Sasser at the game confronted him about the remarks, and administrators found out about the incident Monday.

“Put the n***er in...”- referring to Justin Fields is what a young adult white male screamed while surrounded by black students. — JoGo (@bigtimejg) September 29, 2018

The initial release quoted athletic director Greg McGarity and baseball coach Scott Stricklin but did not identify the athlete under investigation.

"We are aware of a reported incident this weekend involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident at this time, I want to reemphasize that we do not c​ondone discriminatory behavior," McGarity said, via UGASports.com. "The University’s Equal Opportunity Office thoroughly reviews all reported violations of our Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy to ensure an appropriate response."

Story Continues

Said Stricklin: “I expect every member of our team to behave at all times in a way that upholds the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia, and it is disappointing when that doesn’t happen. While I cannot comment on this matter, we cooperate fully in any investigation involving an alleged violation of University policies.”





MORE: Sony Michel injury update: Patriots running back reportedly could play against Jaguars

Sasser, a first baseman, was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2018 and was the team's top returning hitter.

Fields, a 2018 five-star recruit out of Kennesaw, Ga., has served primarily as a backup to Jake Fromm, but has shown flashes of his talent this season. He has thrown for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns.