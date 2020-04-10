Georgia Hospital Staff Applaud Coronavirus Patient Leaving ICU in Powerful Video

A woman who was treated for coronavirus at a Georgia hospital has made substantial steps in her recovery — and she even received a touching celebration during her long-awaited discharge from the intensive care unit.

On Wednesday, Crisp National Hospital in Cordele posted an emotional video to Facebook of a woman they identify as “Mrs. Jones,” who received a huge round of applause from health care workers as she made her exit from the facility’s ICU, marking a milestone in her recovery from coronavirus.

“There is so much sadness and grim news surrounding COVID-19, here is something that will surely brighten your day,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “This morning the team from our COVID ICU celebrated with Mrs. Jones as she is the first patient who has recovered well enough to be transferred to Med-Surg after being intubated and treated in our intensive care unit.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Staff who cared for her transported her from the ICU up to our 2nd floor,” they continued. “She was greeted by her mom and 2 sons who were excited to see her! Congratulations, Mrs. Jones! Stay well.”

In the footage, dozens of nurses and doctors clap and cheer for Jones, who waves back as she is pushed in a wheelchair while transferring to her new floor. Jones, and the hospital workers, are seen wearing protective gear to keep them safe from the highly contagious disease.

RELATED: U.S. Nears 17,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Cases Top 463K: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

Crisp Regional Hospital Mrs. Jones

In an update on Friday, Crisp Regional Medical Center said they have so far tested 240 people for coronavirus. Of those, 72 came up positive, 124 negative and doctors are waiting on the results of the remaining ones (not all patients were from Crisp County, they noted).

The hospital also posted a picture of doctors standing outside to share a prayer before Easter Sunday.

Story continues

RELATED: What to Know About the Coronavirus — and How to Protect Yourself

“We were blessed at CRH on this Good Friday by Pastor Jones,” they shared on Facebook on Friday. “Thank you for reminding us we serve a sovereign God that will see us through not only today, but the days ahead!”

According to the CDC, older adults are more at risk of suffering serious symptoms from coronavirus, and they have been advised to stay indoors to reduce their exposure during the outbreak.

Santi Palacios/AP/Shutterstock A doctor administers a coronavirus test

According to the New York Times, Georgia has seen at least 11,483 cases and 416 deaths from coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. Georgia is the 11th heaviest impacted state in the country.

The outlet reported that the United States as a whole has had at least 492,962 cases and 18,466 deaths attributed to the virus as of Friday afternoon.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.