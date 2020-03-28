Georgia Home of Legendary Golfer Davis Love III Burns Down in Fire from Unknown Source

Professional golfer Davis Love III’s home in St. Simons Island, Georgia, has been destroyed by a fire.

The blaze broke out early Friday morning, the World Golf Hall of Famer said in a statement on Twitter.

Officials do not know what started the fire, CNN reported Friday.

While Love, 55, and his wife Robin were home at the time of the fire, they were able to escape the blaze in time, Glynn County Fire and Rescue Chief Randy Jordan told the outlet.

“While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we’re very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed,” Love said in his statement.

“We’re very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we’re keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis,” he added, referring to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“We’ve been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more,” Love concluded his statement. “We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy.”

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images Davis Love III

Jordan told ESPN that the house was “completely engulfed in flames at our arrival” six minutes after receiving a 911 call at 5:18 a.m.

“It is a total loss,” the fire chief added to ESPN.

Love was the U.S. Ryder Cup Captain in both 2012 and 2016, and won the 1997 PGA Championship. While Love still competes, he is currently an on-course reporter for CBS Sports.