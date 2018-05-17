Georgia high school tennis players post 'highly offensive' photo

A group of high school tennis players from Georgia were seen in a photo wearing white bags over their heads with eyes cut out — similar to white hoods. (Twitter/Anastasia Graham)

After falling in the Georgia state tennis tournament last week to a team that included black members, a photo surfaced of Telfair County High School tennis players on a school bus wearing white bags over their heads with eyes cut out — similar to white hoods, according to WMAZ.

The photo originated on Snapchat, and was then disseminated on Facebook.

After first learning of the photo on Tuesday, Telfair County school superintendent Lenard Harrelson began investigating and called the photo “highly offensive.” Harrelson told WMAZ that he plans to discipline several players on the tennis team who posed in the racist photo, however he did not say how many students were involved or how they would be punished.

“We are in the process of finishing up the investigation and disciplining those students involved,” Harrelson told WMAZ.

Telfair County is located in southeast Georgia, about three hours from Atlanta, and has a population of nearly 18,000 people.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Tennis star attacks umpire’s chair after upset loss

• Raptors may have posted the most awkward tweet ever

• 25-year-old arrested for posing as HS basketball star

• Giants star makes damning claim about MLB umpire

