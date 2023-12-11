Georgia High School Football Player Found Dead the Day Before Championship Game: 'Heartbroken'

Brandon Smith, 17, was a student at Manchester High School

Getty Authorities are investigating the death of Brandon Smith

A Georgia high school football player has been found dead.

Brandon Smith, a student at Manchester High School and member of the school's football team, was scheduled to play in a state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta Monday night, 11Alive reported.

Meriwether County School System Superintendent Robert Griffin and Manchester High School Principal Suzie Neal confirmed his death in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith,” they said.

"Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed."

Smith, 17, was described as a "loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field,” they said. “He will be deeply missed.”

Authorities have not disclosed what happened to the teen.

“The circumstances behind the tragedy are still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities,” school officials said.

According to 11Alive, Smith was reported missing on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells PEOPLE they are assisting the Manchester Police Department with the investigation.

A high school spokesperson told NBC News that Smith’s team, the Manchester High School Blue Devils, will still play against Bowdon High School for the state football championship Monday night.



