Georgia high school football player found dead day before state championship game

A 17-year-old high school football player in Georgia was found dead just one day before he was set to play in his team's state championship game, school officials announced.

Brandon Smith, a player for Manchester High School, was found dead Sunday, the school district announced.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith," the Meriwether County School System said in a statement. "Manchester High School’s celebration of playing for the Georgia 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed."

Smith's death came one day after he was reportedly missing, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. WXIA Atlanta reported authorities were working at a crime scene on Sunday in Manchester.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office in the investigation, the bureau confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The sheriff's office is serving as the lead agency in the case.

"The circumstances behind this tragedy are still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities," the school district said.

ITS GAME DAY‼️ LETS GOOOOOOOOO‼️🔵⚪️🏈Ⓜ️



THIS ONE FOR YOU BSMITH‼️ We Love You Man‼️ pic.twitter.com/5iOmDkamDJ — Manchester High School Football (@MHSBlueDevils21) December 11, 2023

The Manchester Blue Devils were set to take on Bowdon High School in the state football championship game on Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Manchester is about 65 miles south of the stadium.

The game is still scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.

"We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates," the school district said. "Brandon was a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed."

Manchester High School will have mental health support for students and family on Monday.

