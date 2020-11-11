Georgia Hasn’t Seen This Much Civil War Since Sherman Came In

On Nov. 3, one civil war within the Georgia Republican Party ended: Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) edged out Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) to head to a January runoff for one of Georgia’s Senate seats.

Seven days later, they started a new one.

With President Trump apparently headed to defeat in Georgia, local Republicans are furious—and they’re lashing out at the GOP secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, accusing him of presiding over a voter fraud-ridden election that is set to hand Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden.

The GOP candidates in Georgia’s two Senate runoffs, Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), issued a blistering statement on Monday, saying that Raffensperger “has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections,” and urging him to resign, while citing no concrete examples of voter fraud in Georgia.

It may have been good politics in the short term for the two senators. Trump and his lieutenants have spent the days since his defeat accusing governments of allowing voter fraud and complaining that GOP officials aren’t backing them up. Perdue and Loeffler, both of whom have hugged Trump tightly and will need every ounce of support from the president’s base in their runoffs against two Democrats, were seen as stepping up to defend him.

But some Georgia Republicans grimaced at the display—and are bracing for what it could signal for the runoff campaign to come, which will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate next year. Privately, some are concerned that the message of distrust in the state’s election system will backfire by suppressing turnout among GOP base voters already demoralized by Trump’s loss.

Others believe that any disunity in the GOP ranks is bound to hurt their chances to defeat the Democrats, who head into the runoff energized to take the Senate and secure unified control of government for Biden.

“I’m sitting here saying, is this the time?” asked Jason Shepherd, chair of the GOP in Cobb County. “If there’s concerns about Secretary Raffensperger’s administration over the process, those concerns don’t need to be while we’re in the middle of a runoff battle… Everyone needs to take a collective breath, let the secretary of state do his job, let his team do their jobs, and if we wanna audit afterwards and point fingers, that’s the time.”

Many Republicans believe that their party should have the upper hand in the runoffs—if they avoid self-inflicted wounds. GOP candidates, combined, got more votes in the Nov. 3 election than the Democratic candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. In Georgia, Republicans are typically more reliable voters in runoffs. Jack Kingston, a former Georgia congressman who ran for Senate in 2014, said that the Georgia GOP would be unified by two words: “President Biden.”

But observers of Georgia politics on the right are cautioning that Democrats’ chances shouldn’t be discounted, and that it’s time for Republicans to tread carefully.

“I don't think that letter was a good idea, but I’m sure Perdue and Loeffler feel like they need to show they’re fighting for Trump to get his voters to the polls,” said Jason Pye, a Georgia-based official with FreedomWorks, the conservative libertarian advocacy group. “I’m telling you right now, Democrats in Georgia, they feel they have a lot of momentum, they’re reinvigorated. This is creating unnecessary infighting, and it didn’t seem wise.”

Georgia GOP Goes Full ‘Lord of the Flies’

But seemingly every prominent elected Republican in Georgia lined up on Wednesday to tighten the screws on Raffensperger. Collins, who is leading the Trump campaign recount effort in Georgia, signed a letter to the secretary of state with the chair of the Georgia GOP, alleging that they “daily continue to receive hundreds of reports of voting discrepancies and errors statewide” and cautioning that “millions of Georgians doubt the process for counting ballots in this state.”

Meanwhile, eight sitting members and members-elect from Georgia’s delegation to Congress wrote their own letter to Raffensparger, citing “deep concern” with voting processes in the state and urging a “thorough review.”

This rhetoric appears to be impacting how much the electorate trusts the system. Collins’ frequent Facebook updates on his efforts to press the Georgia government on voter fraud are met with hundreds of replies from Georgia conservatives expressing disappointment and a resigned belief that the voting process is hopelessly corrupt. “I have sincerely lost faith in an honest election,” said one user.

Story continues