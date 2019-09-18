No soap for you: Georgia grocery store removes Irish Spring before Notre Dame game

One northern Georgia grocery store isn’t taking any chances when it comes to their Dawgs.

No. 3 Georgia will host No. 7 Notre Dame in Athens on Saturday night and it’s the hottest ticket in college football. It’s only the third meeting between the two and last time, in 2017, Georgia got out of South Bend with a 20-19 victory.

The Bulldogs also won their first meeting in the 1981 Sugar Bowl. Then the top-ranked team in the country with Herschel Walker, they defeated the No. 7 Fighting Irish, 17-10.

Fans are taking superstition-led precautions to ensure the Bulldogs go 3-for-3, beginning with picking another soap. Dill’s Food City announced on Facebook this week it would Irish Spring soap would be “temporarily out of stock.” The grocery store, which has locations 40 minutes outside of Athens in Lavonia and Royston, shared photos of an employee clearing the shelf.

Tough luck, Dill’s customers! Pick a different soap, this is #Dawgs country pic.twitter.com/cDJbxjD9ld — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) September 17, 2019

Of course, Irish Spring soap has nothing to do with the University of Notre Dame other than sharing “Irish” in the name and some green. It’s in line with radio stations omitting certain artists’ songs, or references to another city, during the playoffs.

Every person does their part.

It's Dawgs over everything, including Irish Spring soap, at one Georgia grocery store. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

