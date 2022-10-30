Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams square off in second and final debate: live updates

Sarah Elbeshbishi, Ken Tran and David Jackson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Georgia gubernatorial candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are set to go head-to-head in their second and final debate Sunday their last chance to sway undecided voters as the candidates battle to be Georgia's governor once again.

The candidates' second debate takes place nearly two weeks after early voting in the state began, with over a million Georgia voters already casting their ballots.

Kemp and Abrams shared the stage with Libertarian Shane Hazel, who is also vying for governor, during the match-up's first debate, which was part of the Atlanta Press Club's Loundermilk Young debate series.

A wide range of issues, including the economy, cost of living and abortion and voting rights, will likely to be among the topics featured in the debate as they're among the top issues concerning voters heading into the midterm election.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

First debate takeaways: Kemp, Abrams renew their rivalry and push divergent visions in Georgia governor's debate

Over 1.6 million Georgia voters so far

This midterm election, voters in Georgia appear to be more energized than ever. Turnout for early voting in Georgia has remained at an all-time high.

So far, over 1.6 million voters have cast their ballot early so far – a 40% increase in turnout compared to the 2018 midterm elections at this point in the election, according to data from Georgia’s Secretary of State office. Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, projects that number to hit 2 million before Election day.

“One in five active voters have already gotten their vote in, and we will hit the 2-million-mark next week,” Raffensperger said in a statement announcing the record turnout.

– Ken Tran

Abrams to be aggressive in the debate; Kemp takes low-key approach

Abrams said she will use this debate to cast Kemp as a governor who only wants to deny people things, from abortion rights to economic assistance to the vote itself.

"During the first debate, I exposed Brian Kemp’s lies," Abrams tweeted just hours before the clash. "Tonight, I will show Georgians once again that I am the only candidate who stands with them and will fight to lift up every family."

Kemp, who is leading the polls, also took to social media, but said nothing about strategy against Abrams.

The governor tweeted, "TONIGHT: Watch the LAST gubernatorial debate before the general election."

– David Jackson

How to watch

The debate is hosted by WSB-TV and will be streamed on WSB Now. The debate will also be streamed on the network’s Channel 2, available for local viewers to watch.

– Sarah Elbeshbishi

Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, left, speaks as her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp looks on during a debate in Atlanta.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia Stacey Abrams, left, speaks as her Republican opponent Secretary of State Brian Kemp looks on during a debate in Atlanta.

Who is Stacey Abrams?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams rose to the national spotlight following her 2018 run for the governorship of Georgia.

Since then, she's been known for her work with get-out-the-vote organizations. She has been credited with registering 800,000 new Georgia voters ahead of the last presidential election.

Abrams works with FairFight Action, a political action committee that focuses on voting rights. The committee raised nearly $90 million in 2020.

If elected, Abrams will serve as the nation's first Black woman governor.

– Rachel Looker

Who is Brian Kemp?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is vying for his second term in office. He defeated Trump-backed candidate David Perdue, a former U.S. Senator, in the primaries.

During his time as governor, Kemp signed legislation for a federal waiver to bypass the Affordable Care Act website, proposed a limited Medicaid expansion, attracted several major manufacturing facilities to Georgia, signed several bills that he says will support small businesses, delivered on a pay increase for teachers and signed a law preventing the teaching of so-called "divisive concepts" in schools.

The Republican governor has received backlash from former President Trump by refusing to help him overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

– Rachel Looker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kemp, Abrams square off again on Georgia debate stage: live updates

Latest Stories

  • This Democrat Is Showing His Party How to Win Back White Working-Class Voters

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyDemocrats are playing catch-up as Rep. Tim Ryan makes it a close race for the open U.S. Senate seat from Ohio—with little help from his party.Republicans have put some $40 million into ads for Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance’s campaign since Labor Day, versus $4.5 million from Dems for Ryan. But Ryan has turned a race that Vance should easily win (given Ohio’s red tilt and an unpopular Democrat in the White House) into a cage match.Both a

  • Prince Andrew ‘Relaxed’ About Royal Exclusion, Just Wants to Shoot Birds

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Prince Andrew’s full exclusion from public life seems only a matter of time after plans were announced this week to shake up the arrangements which allow him to deputize for the monarch.But contrary to some reports, Andrew still has a supportive group of loyal friends and is looking forward to a “busy” winter

  • California politicians on both sides of the aisle condemn attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

    California leaders and those seeking to get elected to statewide office condemned the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul. Regardless of their political affiliation, lawmakers and candidates wished Paul Pelosi a speedy recovery and categorized the assault and intrusion of their home as outrageous and appalling. "This heinous assault is yet another example of the dangerous consequences of the divisive and hateful rhetoric that is putting lives at risk and undermining our very democracy and Democratic institutions," said Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. "Those who are using their platforms to incite violence must be held to account."

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • How the Raptors stymied Embiid, Harden en route to big win over 76ers

    The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.