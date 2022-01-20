In Georgia, GOP upheaval over elections continues into 2022

·5 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — The storm over how Georgia’s elections are run is far from abating, as Republicans echoing former President Donald Trump’s falsehoods about a stolen 2020 election make new proposals atop last year's state law that set a benchmark for restrictive GOP voting changes nationwide.

Republican gubernatorial challenger David Perdue on Thursday joined calls for a new state police unit solely to investigate election law violations.

Many proposals, mostly from Republicans seeking office this year, appear unlikely to progress. But they show how upheaval over the 2020 elections keeps driving GOP politics in Georgia and other states.

Seth Masket, a University of Denver political science professor researching the aftermath of the 2020 elections, said that when it comes to denying the results, “it's never enough” for Trump or voters who support him.

“He keeps kind of setting the marker for what support for him looks like,” Masket said. “You can really never go far enough down that path to prove it. And it turns out a lot of the Republican electorate just loves it.”

Perdue lost reelection as a Republican U.S. senator to Democrat Jon Ossoff after being forced to a runoff in January 2021. Trump goaded him to enter the governor's race, targeting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for not overturning Georgia's election. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general found no credible evidence the election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also rejected by courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

An AP investigation into potential voter fraud in Georgia and five other battleground states where Trump disputed his loss to President Joe Biden found fewer than 500 cases. In Georgia, officials identified 64 potential fraud cases, representing 0.54% of Biden’s margin of victory in the state. Of those, 31 were determined to result from administrative error or some other mistake.

Nonetheless, such allegations are accepted gospel among many Republicans. Days after Perdue entered the governor's race in December, he sued — claiming fraud in Georgia's Fulton County cost him and Trump the 2020 election.

Election problems in Georgia are currently handled by the secretary of state's office, which employs investigators with police powers. The incumbent secretary, Republican Brad Raffensperger, has come under scorn from Trump. Trump called Raffensperger on Jan. 2, 2021, asking Raffensperger to “find” enough votes so Trump can win, sparking a state election tampering investigation that on Thursday resulted in a call for a special grand jury.

Raffensperger was removed from the State Election Board and is being challenged by Republicans who reject the 2020 election results, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep Jody Hice.

Raffensperger’s investigators debunked in detail fraud claims in Fulton County in a now-dismissed suit that mirrored Perdue’s. Raffensperger declined comment on Perdue's proposal, which would further reduce the influence of the secretary of state's office.

“The purpose of this law enforcement unit is to give Georgians confidence that only legal votes will be counted, and that anyone who tries to interfere with our elections will be arrested and prosecuted," Perdue said in a statement.

He told Valdosta radio station WVGA-FM on Wednesday that the unit would be part of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a proposal already made by Republican state House Speaker David Ralston and Kemp. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a similar proposal.

Perdue also said Thursday that he wants results to be “independently audited” before being certified, although he didn’t say what that means.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said Perdue's proposal “finally admits his entire campaign is based on a lie” because Georgia governors have no legal authority to run elections, investigate them or alter results.

Georgia's State Election Board has referred hundreds of cases to the attorney general's office since 2016, records show, with none resulting in a criminal prosecution. A few people have been prosecuted by district attorneys.

David Worley, who served in the Democratic Party slot on the State Election Board, said fines and legal orders that resolve many investigations are appropriate, because many violations are inadvertent.

“Before you lead somebody away in chains, you have to prove that they intended to violate the law,” Worley said.

The State Election Board is currently deciding whether it should take over Fulton County's local election board, a new power under last year's election law. The odds of intervention in the state's most populous county appeared to improve when Republicans this week chose Janice Johnston for their party's spot on the five-member panel.

Johnston has repeatedly appeared at meetings to criticize the Fulton County board, raising questions about whether she can be impartial.

Even Republicans who Trump isn’t supporting are competing for voters by pushing election falsehoods. Georgia Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller wants to abolish all drop boxes for absentee ballots, calling them “the weak link when it comes to securing our elections against fraud.” The move came months after Miller supported allowing drop boxes under limited circumstances. It also came after Trump endorsed state Sen. Burt Jones, Miller’s primary rival for Georgia lieutenant governor.

Jones backs a bill saying voters should mostly mark papers ballots by hand instead of using machines made by Dominion Voting Systems.

Raffensperger and Miller also want to amend the Georgia Constitution to include a ban on voting by noncitizens that is already in state law.

But a Jan. 13 hearing on that measure points to the difficulty of satisfying voters focused on 2020. Among those who testified was Janelle Clodfelter, who said what she was really wants is a “full forensic audit.”

”It worries me that you’re considering placing this particular referendum or resolution on the ballot, when we don’t feel secure with our ballots," Clodfelter said.

___

Follow Jeff Amy on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jeffamy.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capacity limits for Ontario sports teams still over a month away

    TORONTO — Ontario's plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions won't have any immediate impact on fan capacity for hockey and basketball teams operating in the province. The Ontario government announced today that some indoor venues, including movie theatres and gyms, will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity starting Jan. 31. However, large sports arenas and concert venues will be only allowed 500 people or half capacity, whichever is lower, until Feb. 21. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a pre

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Brady, Buccaneers extend playoff winning streak to 5 games

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Tom Brady. The defending Super Bowl champions improved to 5-0 in postseason games since the 44-year-old quarterback joined the Bucs in 2020, dominating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15 in a NFC wild-card victory. Brady didn’t have a monster game statistically, but that really wasn’t necessary with a re-energized defense benefiting from the return of several key players from injury, and the offense

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

    SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi — stuck without a goal this season in 38 games — scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San J

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Las Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss