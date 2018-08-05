Georgia gets European gold medal off her mind

The Welsh swimmer admits the increased expectation that came with that time ramped up the pressure ahead of the final.

Swimming might be seen as a young person’s game but Georgia Davies insists she is only getting better with age after finally landing the European 50m backstroke title.

With a silver in 2014 and bronze two years later, the 27-year-old has been made to wait for her day in the sun but she romped home in Glasgow for her first individual European gold.

Davies touched home in 27.23s, just 0.02s off the new European record she set in the heats.

But no longer new on the scene, Davies insists she handled the occasion perfectly and is now looking on to the next Olympics in 2020 – by which time she will be 29.

“Tokyo is only around the corner,” she added.

“I used to let those nerves hinder my performance but now I am better at managing that. I think that has developed with age.

“I don’t know long I can keep it going but as long as I am enjoying it then I will.”

If she continues to swim like this, then Davies will surely be a shoe-in for the team and her confidence will have gone through the roof with this gold.

She was out in front from the moment she hit the water and won by 0.08s from Russia’s Anastasiia Fesikova.

“It is something I have been aiming for and I have finally done it,” she said.

“When I got the record in the heat, I put a bit of pressure on myself because people were expecting me to go faster.

“But when it comes to the final, you are just racing the other girls and the times are so irrelevant. You just swim your own race and it’s about who can get their hand on the wall first.

“For me, I did not mind about the time – I just wanted to win.”

